Anderson Strathern establishes new inquiries unit

Leading Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has announced the launch of its new Inquiries Unit with a team of specialist solicitors dedicated to handling Fatal Accident Inquiries and Public Inquiries. The unit is spearheaded by well-known inquiries lawyers Catriona Watt and Sarah Phillips, who bring their expertise to a team comprising more than ten solicitors. Their focus is on advising and representing a diverse range of clients, including organisations, public figures, and individuals.

The launch comes after the firm's two-year involvement in the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, which gained widespread attention, notably through the ITV drama Mr Bates v the Post Office. This announcement follows the unveiling of the terms of reference for the latest public inquiry, the Eljamel Inquiry. Led by Lord Weir, this inquiry will investigate the disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel and his 20-year employment at NHS Tayside. Notably, Anderson Strathern is representing a seriously injured victim of Eljamel’s surgery.

The Inquiries Unit team has been engaged in some of the most prominent public and fatal accident inquiries in recent memory. Catriona Watt, a specialist in Public Inquiries, is recognised for her extensive work in high-profile cases, including the Post Office Inquiry, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, and the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry. Meanwhile, Sarah Phillips brings a decade of experience in Fatal Accident Inquiries, having been involved in investigations into notable incidents such as the deaths in Scotland’s prisons and the Clutha helicopter crash. The team has also participated in some of the longest-running inquiries concerning medical fatalities, such as those related to e-coli deaths in Lanarkshire and the Edinburgh Trams, with clients ranging from public bodies to independent schools and religious organisations.

Working as part of a full-service firm, the Inquiries Unit benefits from the ability to collaborate with other teams within Anderson Strathern, including those specializing in regulatory, financial, crime, commercial disputes, and medical negligence. This multidisciplinary approach ensures clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their needs.

Catriona Watt, co-leader of the Anderson Strathern Inquiries Unit, expressed her enthusiasm, saying "The team’s experience in many of the most complex and high profile of inquiries has helped put us at the forefront of this work. This dedicated unit is the natural next step given the increase in this specialist area of the law." The launch of the Inquiries Unit positions Anderson Strathern as a key player in the evolving landscape of legal inquiries in Scotland.