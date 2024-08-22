Anderson Strathern Commits to Northern Isles, Creating New Jobs

Situated within the historic ‘Old Library,’ this expansion marks a significant step in the firm's strategy to increase its market share in the islands and northern Scotland.

The new office is headed by Sheila Tulloch, a partner with extensive experience in both commercial and public sector law. An Orkney native, Tulloch expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Being from the islands, I fully understand the needs and challenges facing the community today. Having a team on the ground will strengthen our offering to our clients as well as appeal to those keen to do business face-to-face."

The Kirkwall office will be further supported by director Ellen Eunson, who recently joined the Northern Isles team, and senior solicitor Alice Tait. The firm is also recruiting a new Legal PA based in Kirkwall, with plans for additional job creation on the islands in the future.

The Old Library, where the office is located, has been recently renovated by local entrepreneur Calvin Cooper. The building now includes co-working spaces, private offices, an open-plan kitchen/café, meeting rooms, and short-term rental flats. The renovation aligns with Anderson Strathern's commitment to energy efficiency and net-zero ambitions.

The new Kirkwall office complements Anderson Strathern's existing presence in Lerwick, Shetland, ensuring comprehensive legal services across the Northern Isles. The Kirkwall office will also serve as a gateway to the firm's larger team of specialists in Edinburgh and Glasgow, providing local clients with immediate access to a broad range of legal expertise.

Fraser Geddes, Chair of Anderson Strathern, highlighted the strategic importance of the new office, stating, "Orkney offers exciting opportunities for a wide range of legal services, in which we have the expertise to match. We look forward to supporting a host of businesses and individuals across the islands, on the ground and in person.

"Having physical office space in Kirkwall will undoubtedly bring benefits to the local community. It will provide a professional environment to meet clients, foster learning and engagement between staff, and place Anderson Strathern firmly in the centre of Kirkwall’s business district. Anderson Strathern will be totally immersed in the local business and professional community but with immediate access to experts on the mainland, covering every area of the law."

This expansion underscores Anderson Strathern's commitment to the Northern Isles, enhancing its ability to serve local clients while contributing to the regional economy through job creation and professional services.

Pictured: Anderson Strathern Orkney office L-R Sheila Tulloch, Ellen Eunson, Alice Tait