Anderson Mori & Tomotsune (AMT), based in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, has announced the opening of its Paris office on March 2, 2026, a strategic move aimed at strengthening its presence in Europe. This initiative is part of AMT's long-term commitment to supporting clients in France and across the European landscape. Over nearly twenty years, AMT has established strong ties with leading French law firms through secondments and exchanges, allowing the firm to provide expert advice on various matters such as M&A, joint ventures, corporate establishments, financial transactions, employment law, and dispute resolution.

The new Paris office will function as an associated entity with MTS Law Office, a firm founded in Paris by Manami Toyota Sirvent, a qualified attorney in both Japan and France. Ms. Toyota, who obtained her French legal qualification in December 2021, has been providing legal services in Paris since May 2022. This collaboration allows AMT to deliver integrated legal support that encompasses Japanese, French, and EU law. With this setup, the firm is positioned to assist Japanese businesses seeking to expand in France as well as French businesses looking to invest in Japan.

Following the recent openings of its London office in September 2022 and Brussels office in April 2024, the Paris office further enhances AMT's ability to offer cross-border legal services tailored to meet the needs of international clients. The firm remains dedicated to adapting to the evolving needs of its clientele while continuously improving the quality of its legal offerings