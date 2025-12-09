Andersen LLP has made a significant addition to its Global Mobility team with the appointment of Dhruv Tanna as Director. With over 11 years of experience in global mobility, including a decade at Deloitte, Tanna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm. His specialisation includes advising multinational clients on International Social Security and navigating the complexities of the EU Posted Workers Directive. Additionally, Tanna has a robust background in implementing and delivering business travel and remote work compliance technology solutions.

“I am thrilled to be part of realising Andersen’s bold new vision for Global Mobility in the UK and across the EMEA region,” Tanna remarked. He emphasised the increasing importance of managing global mobility’s complexities, mentioning that “Managing the complexities of global mobility, from remote work and evolving regulation to talent retention, has never been more critical for employers, and I'm excited to help our clients navigate this challenging landscape.”

Robbie Wigley-Jones, Partner and EMEA Head of Global Mobility at Andersen LLP, expressed his enthusiasm for Tanna's arrival, stating, “I’m delighted to welcome Dhruv to the firm. His deep technical expertise combined with commercial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our Global Mobility offering.” Rehana Earle, Partner and UK Head of Global Mobility, also highlighted Tanna's value to the team, saying, "Dhruv is an exceptional addition to our team. His technology expertise will enhance our delivery of innovative digital solutions that support our clients’ success.”

This strategic appointment is a clear indication of Andersen LLP's commitment to expanding its Global Mobility practice, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry as it adapts to changing client needs and regulatory environments.