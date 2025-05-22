Robbie, brings 38 years of experience primarily from PwC, specialises in cross-border tax, international rewards, and global employment issues. He has a track record of advising multinational corporations on solutions for globally mobile workforces, thereby driving business growth.

Upon his appointment, Robbie Wigley-Jones expressed his enthusiasm, stating “I am delighted to join Andersen to help strengthen and scale its Global Mobility capabilities in the United Kingdom and across the EMEA region. Andersen is uniquely positioned to transform the market for global-mobility support at a time when the geopolitical landscape is rapidly changing.” Julian Nelberg, Managing Partner of Andersen LLP, emphasised the firm’s excitement in welcoming Robbie, noting that “His considerable knowledge and experience will further enhance the support we provide to agile, global businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.”