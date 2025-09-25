Andersen LLP has announced the expansion of its Global Mobility practice with significant new appointments. Rehana Earle joins as Partner to lead the UK Global Mobility practice and brings over 20 years of experience, including a notable tenure at PwC and Vialto. Her extensive background includes advising multinational corporations across various industries and aiding high-growth companies in navigating their global mobility challenges. Before joining Andersen, Rehana was responsible for leading the Global Mobility practice at Blick Rothenberg. "I’m excited to be joining Andersen's journey," she remarked, emphasising the firm's unique model, "Their global mobility services model is truly differentiated - combining deep technical excellence with innovative digital solutions to deliver outstanding value for clients."

Meanwhile, Poonam Parmar has been appointed as Director. She comes to Andersen with more than a decade of specialised global mobility experience, also from PwC and Vialto, and has worked with clients across multiple sectors, notably in the Sports and Entertainment industry. "Andersen's progressive global mobility strategy enables me to serve clients more effectively," Poonam expressed, looking forward to her new role, "I’m thrilled to be joining Robbie and Rehana in the UK as Andersen continues to scale its global mobility practice."

The appointments have been met with enthusiasm from Andersen’s leadership. Julian Nelberg, Managing Partner of Andersen LLP, noted that "Rehana and Poonam bring an exceptional breadth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable as we accelerate the growth of our UK Global Mobility practice." Robbie Wigley-Jones, Partner and EMEA Head of Global Mobility, highlighted the significant impact of these appointments, stating, "Rehana’s leadership credentials and extensive people experience will be instrumental in expanding our UK offering, while Poonam’s client-focused approach and sector expertise will strengthen our presence in key priority areas."

These strategic appointments reflect Andersen's commitment to enhancing its Global Mobility capabilities, ensuring the delivery of innovative and high-quality services to an expanding global client base.