Tyr has recently announced that Amy Woodfine will join its corporate team as a partner. With over 17 years of experience in corporate services, Amy is expected to strengthen the team as it continues to expand, focusing on both new client wins and assisting existing clients. Her robust background encompasses a variety of corporate transactions, including domestic and cross-border dealings that aid companies, directors, and shareholders.

Amy has significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, especially those exceeding £100 million, alongside investments and fundraising support for start-ups at various stages, such as Pre-Seed to Series A, B, C, and beyond. Additionally, she is well-versed in shareholder arrangements and solvent restructuring. When reflecting on her decision to join Tyr, Amy noted ‘I had seen Tyr’s name popping up more and more over the last couple of years, and in a market such as Leeds, which is competitive and saturated, making a mark is tough. But Tyr were managing that. I have always thought they were gaining a reputation which suggested momentum and ambition, which was really exciting. Most of all though, as soon as I met with some of the partners, I thought that it was the kind of place I could see myself working and I’m excited to be joining.’

The Corporate Team at Tyr is experiencing significant growth, doubling its partner numbers from one to three in under a year. This expansion aligns with the broader aim of enhancing service provision, especially concerning mergers and acquisitions, with a particular emphasis on supporting start-ups and technology companies. The department is on track for a record year, with an anticipated turnover growth of around 40%, a momentum that Amy’s addition is expected to bolster.

Chris Blantern, the Head of Corporate, expressed optimism about Amy's joining by stating ‘Amy will be warmly welcomed to the team at Tyr. Her addition to the firm adds another great lawyer and further specialties within the department. Amy’s approach to M&A, and her in-depth experience of tech and digital sectors will add another arm to Tyr’s corporate inventory.’

Alistair Kennedy, one of the Founding Partners at Tyr, shared his enthusiasm regarding Amy joining the firm, mentioning ‘We are delighted that Amy has joined the team. She not only expands our offering to clients, but will also play a key part in taking the corporate team forward. Attracting exceptional lawyers is key to the growth of Tyr. Amy is a great fit and we are very pleased to have her join the partnership.’