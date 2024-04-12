Amira Shaker-Bortman joins Charles Russell Speechlys as a Partner, bolstering its Private Client team and expanding its international reach

Amira, who brings over 15 years of experience in advising ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices, joins as a Partner within the Firm's Private Client team. Her arrival marks a significant enhancement to the firm's capabilities, particularly in the realm of international private wealth management.

Based in the Firm's London office, Amira's expertise lies in navigating complex corporate transactions and providing strategic advisory services to clients across the globe. With a primary focus on cross-border investment structuring and wealth management, she has cultivated a reputation for her adept handling of high-value asset acquisitions and financial instruments, spanning Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

Notably, Amira's clientele predominantly comprises Ruling Family PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons) and their corporate entities, primarily based in the Middle East. Her deep understanding of the intricacies involved in serving such clientele positions her as a valuable asset to Charles Russell Speechlys, as the firm seeks to expand its footprint in the region.

Piers Master, Partner and Head of Private Wealth at Charles Russell Speechlys, expressed his enthusiasm for Amira's addition, highlighting the synergy between her expertise and the firm's existing capabilities. He emphasised the growing demand for localised legal counsel in the Middle East and affirmed Amira's pivotal role in meeting this need while enhancing the firm's international private client offerings.

In her own statement, Amira conveyed her excitement about joining Charles Russell Speechlys, citing the firm's commitment to delivering top-notch private client services in the Middle East as a key factor in her decision. She expressed her eagerness to leverage her experience and networks in the region to further broaden the firm's reach, particularly in the UAE and the wider AGCC (Arabian Gulf Cooperation Council) region. Additionally, Amira expressed her intention to contribute to the firm's efforts in catering to high-net-worth individuals, including prominent female investors in the Middle East.

Amira's appointment comes at a strategic juncture for Charles Russell Speechlys, coinciding with the recent addition of Philip Withey, a Banking Partner, and Jeremy Bell, a Senior Consultant in the Financial Services Regulation & Funds group. These collective additions underscore the firm's commitment to fortifying its capabilities across various practice areas and geographical regions, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of providing exceptional legal services to its discerning clientele.