Amazon's appeal in Nokia patent licensing dispute

Introduction

The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of Amazon in a significant patent licensing dispute with Nokia, allowing Amazon to amend its claims to seek an interim licence. The decision follows an appeal against a previous High Court ruling that denied Amazon permission to amend its Defence and Counterclaim in the ongoing litigation.

Background

The case involves a complex dispute over patent licensing terms between Alcatel Lucent SAS, a member of the Nokia Group, and Amazon. The dispute centres on the licensing of the Nokia Video Portfolio, which includes standard-essential patents (SEPs) and non-essential patents (NEPs) related to video coding technologies.

Amazon sought to amend its Defence and Counterclaim to include a claim for an interim licence, arguing that Nokia's refusal to grant such a licence was inconsistent with its RAND (reasonable and non-discriminatory) obligations under Swiss law.

High Court Decision

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Zacaroli, initially refused Amazon's application to amend its claims, citing a lack of merit and case management concerns. The judge held that Amazon's claim for an interim licence had no real prospect of success and that granting permission to amend would lead to unnecessary duplication of proceedings.

Appeal and Court of Appeal Decision

Amazon appealed the High Court's decision, arguing that the judge erred in his assessment of the merits of the claim and the case management considerations. The Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Arnold, found in favour of Amazon, allowing the amendments to proceed.

Lord Justice Arnold emphasised that the claim for an interim licence was distinct from the final determination of RAND terms and could be resolved in a shorter hearing. He noted that the interim licence would serve to 'hold the ring' pending the final determination of licensing terms, thereby minimising the risk of business disruption for Amazon.

Legal Implications

The Court of Appeal's decision underscores the importance of the RAND obligation in patent licensing disputes. It highlights the need for patent holders to negotiate in good faith and refrain from using injunctions to exert undue pressure on licensees.

The ruling also reflects the evolving legal landscape in relation to interim relief in patent disputes, building on the principles established in previous cases such as Panasonic v Xiaomi.

Conclusion

This decision is a significant development in the ongoing litigation between Amazon and Nokia. It provides clarity on the availability of interim licences in patent disputes and reinforces the obligations of patent holders under RAND commitments.

