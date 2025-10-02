Amazon has admitted liability for the injuries of Fabio Tresoldi, a London man who was hurt while using a defective power tool purchased through its platform, raising significant questions about the responsibilities of online retailers. Fabio, a resident of Docklands, received a five-figure settlement after initiating a claim against Amazon following an incident involving a table saw he bought in September 2022. Despite the compensation, Fabio stated that his case was “never about a legal fight” but rather about “fair compensation and consumer rights in general.” Product safety lawyers highlight that the implications of this case may significantly affect online marketplaces, as it highlights their potential liability under current consumer protection laws.

The situation began when Fabio purchased a “Vevor Portable Benchtop Table Saw” using his Amazon Prime account. Not long after, the UK Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards issued warnings about the product, labelling it a “serious risk” due to safety issues such as the accessibility of the blade. Unfortunately, the warning arrived too late for Fabio, as he had already suffered a severe injury that required the partial amputation of his dominant index finger.

Fabio's legal action, which relied on the Consumer Protection Act 1987, included claims that the saw was defective and non-compliant with safety guidelines. Despite these claims, Amazon admitted full liability without presenting any defence. Following the injury, Fabio attempted to alert Amazon about the dangers of the product. However, he felt frustrated when his concerns were disregarded, prompting him to contact Philippa Wheeler of the law firm Leigh Day for assistance.

After the settlement, Fabio expressed his relief and hopes that his experience would lead to greater accountability among online retailers. He emphasised, “Many consumers, like me, will go straight to Amazon to purchase a product and assume that the products sold are safe.” His lawyer, Philippa Wheeler, echoed his sentiments, asserting that “consumers should be able to trust online marketplaces, such as Amazon, to protect them when something goes wrong.” This case marks a significant step in defining the legal responsibilities of online retailers, as it brings attention to the need for improved safety regulations and accountability in the e-commerce industry.