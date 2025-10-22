Veteran California family lawyer Alphonse Provinziano, a board-certified family law specialist and fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers, will co-host an international conference in London this November focused on the transformative effects of artificial intelligence (A.I.) on legal practice and related issues. The event is set to take place at the National Liberal Club in London on November 3, as part of the annual Across Borders Alliance of Lawyers conference.

The conference will delve into how A.I., the metaverse, and avatars are revolutionising the legal landscape, particularly in navigating international boundaries. Provinziano noted, “We have seen how new technology has upended other professions in recent decades. Now is the time for lawyers to work together to prepare for problems that artificial intelligence may create and determine how and when it could be responsibly used.” He is partnering with Aina Khan O.B.E., a distinguished family law expert, who is also a fellow at the International Academy of Family Lawyers and founder of the Across Borders Alliance of Lawyers in London. Khan advises various UK government ministries on family law issues.

Sessions will cover topics such as LEAP, a cloud-based legal productivity tool, and Your Pivot, an A.I. platform tailored for family law scenarios. Other discussions will feature LawY, an A.I. legal assistant program, alongside considerations around the potential for A.I. to expedite legal resolutions, as well as the moral dilemmas that may arise. Provinziano expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This conference will be truly on the cutting edge of A.I. and the law. I am proud to be co-hosting some of the smartest legal minds as they discuss these complex issues.”