In a significant development, the Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Alexandra Marks CBE as the new Chair of the Parole Board, beginning her five-year term on 18 July 2025. The Parole Board, established by the Criminal Justice Act 1967, operates as an Executive Non-Departmental Public Body sponsored by the Ministry of Justice. Its primary role is to ensure public safety by conducting risk assessments of prisoners to determine their suitability for release into the community. Appointments to the Parole Board, excluding Judicial members, are overseen by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

Marks brings with her a wealth of experience in the judicial system. She has served as the Chair of RICS’ Regulatory Tribunal since 2023 and has held notable positions such as Recorder since 2002 and Deputy High Court Judge since 2010. In addition to these roles, she has been a First Tier Tribunal Judge of the General Regulatory Chamber since 2018. Furthermore, Marks has a notable history with various commissions, having been a Commissioner at the Criminal Cases Review Commission from 2013 to 2018 and serving as a Judicial Appointments Commissioner during the same period. She also contributed as the Chair of the Prisoners’ Education Trust from 2012 to 2018, further emphasizing her commitment to justice and rehabilitation within the prison system. This appointment is expected to enhance the Parole Board's efforts in balancing public safety with the rehabilitation of offenders.