Alex Bafi joins Hughes Hubbard & Reed in Paris

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP has announced that Alex Bafi, a highly regarded U.S. securities and capital markets lawyer, has joined the firm as a partner in its Securities & Capital Markets Group. He will be based in the firm’s Paris office.

Bafi brings extensive experience in U.S. securities, including equity and debt capital markets, as well as high-yield financing. He regularly advises investment banks and corporations on a wide range of complex and innovative offerings. Since 2017, Bafi has advised on over €50 billion worth of transactions, demonstrating his deep expertise in cross-border capital markets.

His practice spans multiple jurisdictions, with a focus on markets such as France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Greece, North Africa, and the Middle East. Fluent in French, Italian, and Arabic, Bafi also has working knowledge of Turkish and Spanish, allowing him to navigate diverse international legal landscapes with ease.

Neil Oxford, chair of Hughes Hubbard & Reed, praised Bafi’s appointment, saying, “Alex is a preeminent finance and capital markets lawyer who has deep experience across the capital formation process. His vast expertise will complement our financing practices in particular, and we are excited to have him on board.”

Bafi expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “Hughes Hubbard is an excellent fit for me, and I am delighted to join. The firm’s people and culture are what attracted me most, and I look forward to taking advantage of the opportunity to collaborate, which will be beneficial for both me and my clients.”

Bafi holds a J.D. from New York University School of Law and both a B.S. and M.S. from the University of California, Berkeley.