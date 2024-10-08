Alan Cunningham and Richard Skipper move

Alan Cunningham and Richard Skipper, prominent finance lawyers known for their expertise in various asset classes, have joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as partners in London. With extensive experience advising on financings and transactions across aviation, shipping, rail, defense, automotive, energy, and more, they are set to enhance the firm’s robust financial services practice.

Cunningham and Skipper have represented clients globally, including in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. Their clientele comprises financial institutions, private credit firms, private equity groups, leasing companies, airlines, business jet operators, ship and rail owners, as well as high-net-worth individuals.

“Alan and Richard are highly regarded finance lawyers who are well known and respected throughout the London legal market,” said John Schneider, co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s business finance practice group. “Their addition underscores both our strategic focus on financial services and commitment to outstanding client service. We are pleased to welcome them as partners to the firm.”

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Cunningham and Skipper were part of Ernst & Young’s legal services arm, EY Law. They previously held partner positions at DLA Piper, where they led the firm’s asset finance team. Both lawyers are consistently ranked as leading practitioners in their field by industry publications such as Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners.

Cunningham’s practice is distinguished by high-end transactional mandates and financings, particularly involving aviation, shipping, equipment finance, automotive, defense, and receivables. This includes the sale and purchase of asset finance and lease portfolios, forward flow receivables transactions, and securitisation work. He also provides advisory services on broader aviation matters.

Skipper, on the other hand, specialises in aviation finance and leasing, equipment finance, renewable energy assets, shipping, and rail. His representation extends to airlines, banks, funds, lessors, operators, and manufacturers. Notably, in 2019, Skipper facilitated the first sustainable finance transaction for an international airline, securing funding for a project aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

“Alan and Richard are outstanding lawyers who very nicely complement the experience and depth of our London team,” remarked Ferdinand Calice, managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s London office. “Their arrival aligns with our growth strategy, which we continue successfully to execute to secure our position as leaders in the London legal market.”

Cunningham and Skipper will join a growing team of finance professionals at the London office, which recently welcomed energy project finance Partners Ayesha Waheed and Seyfi Can Kandemir in September. Last year, Hunton Andrews Kurth enhanced its London presence with the addition of corporate energy Partner Philip Mace and energy and infrastructure disputes Partners Maurice Kenton and David Hesse, among others.