The Administrative Justice Council (AJC) has just released its long-awaited final report addressing the digitisation of the tribunal system and examining the experiences of users. Chaired by Caroline Sheppard OBE, the report is the result of a thorough review conducted by a Working Group over the past year. The focus has been on the impact of digital reforms on various stakeholders, including appellants, their representatives, judicial office holders, tribunal staff, and government respondents.

Highlighting the pivotal role tribunals play in the administrative justice system, the report details the handling of numerous cases linked to public services such as welfare benefits and immigration. The Working Group aimed to assess user experiences in the context of the ongoing Reform Programme led by His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS). They identified significant digital infrastructure improvements as well as persistent challenges that users face across multiple jurisdictions.

While acknowledging the benefits of online case management and virtual hearings in enhancing efficiencies, the report indicates that users have experienced issues like unclear communications, challenges in uploading evidence, and difficulties navigating digital systems. Remote hearings, although beneficial for flexibility, have been found to suffer from technical difficulties, lack of privacy, and inadequate support.

To proactively address these challenges, the Working Group has put forth 11 recommendations aimed at enhancing access, usability, and the effective use of technology within the tribunal system. Key initiatives include strengthening tribunal communications through a multidisciplinary approach, embedding a Champion within HMCTS, and improving tribunal data's availability and quality. Furthermore, the report advocates for developing a long-term digital platform for remote hearings and encourages integrating AI-enabled tools for tasks such as case triage, document summarisation, and transcription.

The report also suggests trialling commercial off-the-shelf digital systems in unreformed tribunals, ensuring that judiciary members and tribunal staff are equipped with the necessary technology to operate efficiently. Overall, it concludes that continued investment, procedural clarity, and a user-focused design are vital for ensuring a fair and functional digital tribunal environment, particularly for vulnerable and unrepresented appellants.

Lord Justice James Dingemans, the Senior President of Tribunals and Chair of the AJC, remarked, “This report highlights both the achievements of the Reform Programme and the areas that require continued attention. The recommendations offer a path forward, ensuring that digital reform continues to strengthen accessibility, fairness and public confidence in our Tribunals. I am very grateful to all of the members of the Working Group.”

For those interested in exploring the full report, including its executive summary and detailed recommendations, further information can be found on the AJC webpage or by downloading the document titled Administrative-Justice-Council-AJC-Digitisation-Report-March-2026.pdf.