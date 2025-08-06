AIIC Group, which operates law firms Taylor Rose, FDR Law, and Kingsley Wood, recently announced a remarkable increase in its fee-earning legal consultants by over 469% in the last five years. The number of consultants now exceeds 1,300, a notable rise from just 162 fee earners in May 2020. This growth is attributed to the legal consultancy model pioneered by AIIC, which has become a leading option among law firms in England and Wales.

The legal consultancy model has significant potential for further expansion, especially considering that only approximately 2,500 lawyers in England and Wales are currently working as consultants, amidst a broader population of over 171,000 solicitors. A recent LexisNexis report suggests that by 2026, a substantial 33% of UK lawyers could transition into consultancy roles.

Optimism surrounding the legal consultancy model has increased as many UK CEOs anticipate a full return to office work in the next few years. The shift could motivate dissatisfied experienced professionals to seek greater flexibility and work-life balance, thus accelerating the trend towards consultancy. AIIC's own data reveals that 60% of its consultants are experienced professionals over the age of 40, and a striking 90% prefer to work from home.

AIIC’s consultants predominantly operate under the Taylor Rose brand, which remains the group's most established entity. Despite the younger FDR Law and Kingsley Wood, both launched in 2024, rapidly growing their consultant memberships to over 100, Taylor Rose accounts for the bulk of AIIC's consultants. The firm offers a comprehensive support platform, allowing self-employed legal consultants to retain around 70% of their billings while alleviating the challenges of managing a private practice.

The consultancy model appeals particularly to seasoned lawyers as it affords them flexibility, improved work-life balance, and the potential to higher earnings without the burdens of running their own firms. AIIC has also made substantial investments in technology, including the development of a cloud-based practice management platform powered by Salesforce, aimed at enhancing productivity and client service.

Adrian Jaggard, the CEO of AIIC Group, noted that "legal consultancy is a fast-growing area of the market for us that is gaining momentum." He emphasised that the firm is well-positioned to capitalise on this continuing growth trend while providing experienced lawyers with a proven model that meets their evolving needs.

As AIIC continues to expand, it recorded revenues of £97.3 million, reflecting a 16% increase in the financial year ending September 30, 2024, further underscoring the success of its consultancy model as it stands at the forefront of the ever-evolving legal landscape.