On 19th June 2025, AIIC Group, the legal entity encapsulating law firms Taylor Rose, FDR Law, and Kingsley Wood, announced the launch of a new practice management platform to enhance its investment in technology. This fully cloud-based system, built on the Salesforce platform, is part of AIIC’s strategic initiative to drive efficiency and improve service levels across its legal practices. Currently operational at FDR Law, this platform will be rolled out at Taylor Rose during the summer, with Kingsley Wood to follow later in the year.

Adrian Jaggard, CEO of the AIIC Group, articulated the significance of this investment by stating “This is a hugely important strategic investment for the group. Giving our lawyers and support teams the best and most productive work-life experience possible is an essential part of our strategy.” The platform promises flexibility for fee earners with its accessible design, allowing staff to connect through any device, including mobile phones. With all data integrated into one location, the new management system aims to bolster productivity not only among lawyers but also within central support departments handling supervision, complaints, and data protection.

Further enhancing the strategic vision, the platform will support the development of AI-driven opportunities like intelligent document processing, which could pave the way for innovative use cases within the organisation. AIIC’s aim is to deliver services that differentiate it in a competitive market while simultaneously improving the experience for lawyers, thus aiding in the attraction and retention of talent.

Jaggard believes that the system will alleviate many of the administrative burdens currently faced by legal professionals. “The platform is already delivering great results in FDR Law and we’re confident that it will bring similar benefits in Taylor Rose and Kingsley Wood, taking away administrative and process-driven headaches and allowing lawyers to do their core jobs more effectively than ever.” With workflows designed for compliance, fee earners will find it easier to manage their responsibilities while utilizing a wide array of business support functions.

AIIC is committed to ensuring smooth integration of the new platform, providing comprehensive training to all employees and consultants. This includes interactive demonstrations and training materials to ensure a swift and efficient transition.

In the financial context, AIIC reported impressive revenues of £97.3 million, which marks a 16% increase for the financial year ending 30th September 2024. Furthermore, AIIC’s robust growth has not gone unnoticed; it was recognised for the third consecutive year in the prestigious Financial Times 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, highlighting its status as one of only 22 UK firms to achieve this longevity.