AI reshaping law firms’ future

As artificial intelligence continues transforming industries, legal experts predict that UK law firms must embrace AI strategically in 2025 to remain competitive and enhance their operations. Industry professionals highlight that AI’s value lies in reducing administrative burdens, freeing lawyers to focus on providing expert legal advice.

Stu White, Product and Engineering Director at Access Legal, explains how AI integration can enhance productivity: “The power of AI is in its ability to reduce hours of tedious admin which detracts from time that could be spent providing legal advice. Far from replacing lawyers, AI will free them up to deliver more invaluable advice and expertise to clients.”

Other leading voices in the sector, including Such Amin, Senior Partner at Aequitas Legal, stress the risks of delaying AI adoption. Amin warns, “If law firms don’t implement AI in a considered and strategic way now, they’ll be forced to adopt it quickly to avoid being left behind, which is far more risky.”

Stephen Mayson, barrister and honorary professor at UCL, adds that law firms must adopt a ‘strategising mindset’ to maximise AI’s potential while managing risks: “All firms could benefit from using AI to make routine processes faster, cheaper and more predictable. To do so successfully, they need an AI strategy.”

Recent research by Access Legal found that 80% of legal professionals believe their firms could benefit from using AI more extensively. With 44% of respondents already leveraging AI in their work, the survey underscores a growing awareness of AI’s transformative potential.

The research reveals that AI’s greatest value lies in handling routine tasks, enhancing client service, and improving employee experiences. Clare Bonsall, Head of Product at Access Legal, notes, “Where AI can deliver genuine value is in targeting the routine tasks that take up fee-earners’ time so that firms can improve both employee and client experiences.”

With legal professionals increasingly recognising AI’s potential, experts emphasise the need for a thoughtful approach to implementation. As the industry evolves, firms that proactively adopt AI are expected to lead the way in productivity, client service, and innovation.

