Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of a significant transformation in the legal sector, heralding advances that enhance efficiency and accessibility. Rory O’Keeffe, an AI expert and the Founder of RMOK Legal, emphasises the dual-edged nature of AI's integration, noting, “AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It’s here, it’s in use, and it’s reshaping how solicitors research, draft, and interact with clients”.

The emergence of AI-powered platforms has equipped solicitors with tools that accelerate their work processes. The capabilities range from providing clause suggestions in Word to generating first-draft case summaries, which resemble the undertakings of junior lawyers. O’Keeffe remarks, “Time savings are the most obvious win. AI can help firms work faster and more cost-effectively, but we must remain vigilant. These tools are still developing, and mistakes – like fabricated case law – can and do happen if we trust them blindly”.

Beyond enhancing operational efficiency, AI is also contributing to greater access to justice. With the advent of chatbots and automated systems, individuals are being guided through complex legal issues related to tenancy disputes, employment rights, and immigration. “It’s a win-win”, O’Keeffe asserts. “The public get informed, and firms can triage cases more efficiently, directing time and expertise where it really counts”.

Despite these advancements, caution is essential in this evolving landscape. “Lawyers have a new duty, not just to use these tools, but to understand them”, he explains. With the integration of AI into legal practices, understanding the nuances of data privacy, algorithm functioning, and inherent biases becomes vital in delivering safe legal services.

Moreover, O’Keeffe highlights that the benefits of AI are becoming accessible to smaller legal practices, which were previously constrained by costs. He states, “Smaller practices, once priced out of legal tech, are catching up thanks to more accessible and scalable tools. The gap is narrowing, and that’s exciting for the future of the profession”.

However, he warns against the overenthusiastic adoption of AI technologies. “The best advice? Treat AI’s output like a junior lawyer’s memo. It’s a starting point, not a final answer”. Recognising the importance of responsible use, The Solicitors’ Charity, which supports solicitors' well-being across England and Wales, is focused on ensuring that legal professionals adapt to these changes while adhering to ethical standards.

As O’Keeffe succinctly observes, “As the technology evolves, so must we. AI will never replace lawyers, but it will change what we do, how we do it, and how we deliver value. The key is to stay informed, stay engaged - and above all, stay human”. To learn more about The Solicitors’ Charity and its initiatives, visit www.thesolicitorscharity.org