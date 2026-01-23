Artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging issue for the legal profession. It is already embedded in daily practice. Solicitors now routinely use AI tools to assist with drafting, research, disclosure review, contract analysis and case preparation. What was experimental even two years ago has become normalised. The question facing the profession at the start of 2026 is no longer whether AI will be used, but how responsibility is understood when it is.

On at least one issue, there is general agreement: no matter how advanced technology becomes, responsibility remains unchanged. The solicitor's signature cannot be delegated. While AI can support, speed up, and enhance legal tasks, it does not assume professional liability. Ultimately, a human signature on a document, piece of advice, or filing continues to bear all regulatory, contractual, and ethical obligations.

Recent regulatory changes have actually strengthened this position. Both the Solicitors Regulation Authority and the Bar Council have chosen not to introduce strict rules specifically for AI. Instead, they continue to rely on principles-based guidance that builds on established professional responsibilities. Key standards like accuracy, competence, supervision, and independence still apply. The main takeaway is that AI isn't treated as a separate regulatory issue; it stays under the existing framework, where sound judgment matters more than ticking boxes.

The approval of AI-powered legal service providers hasn’t changed the main rule: solicitors must still supervise technology in their work and remain responsible for the results. Rather than reducing accountability, AI has actually increased it. Now, solicitors are expected to know not only the law itself but also the limitations of any technological tools they use.

Courts have shown little tolerance for technological shortcuts, issuing warnings and sanctions for unverified AI-generated material such as fake citations. Studies show many generative AI outputs contain errors, indicating real risks. Judges now expect lawyers to verify AI use and its results; routine disclosure may become standard but does not relieve responsibility.

Many practitioners now see this as a liability trap. Using AI without thorough checks can expose solicitors to embarrassment, sanctions, and negligence claims, but avoiding AI altogether risks falling behind in efficiency and client expectations. Insurance policies may also limit coverage for AI-related issues. Firms must therefore balance innovation with careful oversight.

The widespread use of AI indicates that the legal profession has weighed the risks and chosen its path. Projections show that AI could boost productivity in the UK legal sector by £2.4 billion in 2026. Most firms now incorporate AI tools into some part of their work, and many solicitors are seeing real benefits in efficiency and work-life balance. These improvements are significant, which is why AI is increasingly seen as essential rather than optional.

This shift in responsibility has sparked some speculative conversations about whether current accountability frameworks should change. A few commentators have suggested new ideas, such as shared liability models or even granting AI systems limited legal personhood. However, these suggestions are currently considered marginal. Regulators and courts overwhelmingly agree that accountability should remain with human professionals.

The principal challenge facing firms in 2026 will be governance rather than technological adoption. Comprehensive training, robust internal protocols, and effective supervision frameworks will play a more critical role than simply selecting appropriate tools. Organizations that approach AI merely as a routine enhancement to productivity may encounter significant difficulties. In contrast, those implementing well-defined policies regarding verification, audit trails, and accountability in decision-making will be better positioned to address both risks and opportunities effectively.

As the pace of technological advancement accelerates, it’s evident that artificial intelligence has already begun to reshape legal practice. The main concern now is whether the profession can adopt these innovative tools while maintaining the core principles upon which legal trust is built. The signature of a solicitor continues to represent responsibility, sound judgement, and accountability.