In an era marked by an alarming rise in cybersecurity threats, particularly for legal firms, Manchester-based Linten Technologies has announced that it will transition all its clients to an AI-based cybersecurity platform capable of countering emerging dangers. The necessity for such a move has been underscored by the Law Society Gazette, which highlighted a staggering 77% increase in successful attacks against UK law firms over the past year. Traditional antivirus solutions, which primarily depend on recognising known malware signatures, are becoming obsolete as cybercriminals adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics, including social engineering and zero-day attacks.

Linten’s Chief Executive Officer, Steven Allan, remarked that "Everyone will remember the WannaCry ransomware attack, which is probably the best known example of where AV was bypassed but EDR succeeded." WannaCry exposed vulnerabilities in Windows systems, crippling hospitals and causing massive disruption. The effectiveness of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in spotting unusual behaviour allowed it to halt the malware's spread effectively. Allan elaborated on the limitations of conventional antivirus software, stating, “The nature and scale of cybersecurity threats is evolving rapidly and protecting IT systems and networks is a constant challenge.”

To address these modern challenges, Linten is implementing EDR, powered by SentinelOne technology, which has been consistently recognised as a leader in endpoint protection solutions. The platform enables continuous monitoring and data analysis of endpoint activities, actively guarding against threats by isolating any affected systems, terminating malicious processes, and notifying security teams.

In addition to this EDR package, Linten also offers Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise. This dual approach ensures comprehensive security that adapts to evolving threats. Allan highlighted the importance of MDR for organisations with stringent compliance needs, saying, “MDR automatically generates reports showing threat detection, investigation, and response activities.”

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, Linten is not only enhancing its cybersecurity offerings but also expanding its own capabilities, having moved to larger premises and recently hiring additional staff. The company has been proactive in educating clients and the wider community about the implications of AI through interactive sessions. Allan concluded with a crucial note on the necessity for advanced cybersecurity measures: “All companies need to be aware that new threat types are appearing with increasing regularity, and that advanced solutions that go beyond checking malware signatures are now essential if they are to stay fully protected.”