“Pro bono services and initiatives have long been a valued pillar of the legal sector, enabling lawyers to make vital contributions to promote access to justice. In a world facing growing division and instability, this commitment is more important than ever, and artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to strengthen it.

The adoption of AI offers a transformative opportunity to build a more equitable legal landscape, by opening up legal services to underserved communities and breaking down longstanding barriers to support. The broader promise of AI lies in its ability to make legal services more affordable, efficient, and inclusive, ensuring that more people can access the help they need, when they need it most.

“At Simmons, our commitment to pro bono work is deep-rooted. We dedicate substantial time and resources to support individuals, charities, NGOs, and social enterprises, with a strong focus on increasing access to justice and reaching communities that are often marginalised. In the UK alone, over the last three years we’ve increased the number of hours donated by 20%, as well as launching six new pro bono schemes. Our in-house AI tool Percy, is helping drive this positive social impact. From accelerating translation services to streamlining routine tasks, Percy is assisting our teams to deliver faster, more focused support to our pro bono clients."

“AI is positively disrupting the legal and wider business landscape, providing impactful efficiencies of scale, reducing cost, increasing productivity and enhancing decision-making. However, its impact should not be isolated to solely driving the bottom line. As an industry and society, we must seek to harness its power for social good as well. AI may not be a silver bullet for achieving equality and justice, but when used thoughtfully, it has the power to transform how support is delivered to those who need it the most.”