In a recent commentary, Alex Shandro, Partner at A&O Shearman, responded to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ ambitions to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the UK through a significant £2.5bn investment. He noted that this initiative reflects a broader strategy aimed at fostering growth while aligning with global trends in AI sovereignty. “Since Jensen Huang first popularised the notion of ‘AI sovereignty’ back in 2023, governments and nations alike have been racing to establish their own sovereign AI strategies. The Chancellor’s statement yesterday neatly touched on AI sovereignty means for the UK. In its literal sense, AI sovereignty is a misnomer. No nation or business can purport to own its end to end AI capabilities. The AI value chain is too complex, and dependencies and nuances are everywhere. Instead, AI sovereignty is really about control. A nation’s (or business’s) ability to control the critical aspects of its AI capabilities – where to invest, what to build, who to partner with, what to buy, and who manages and secures your data, intellectual property and compute."

Shandro elaborated on the differing strategies taken by various countries, emphasising the wide ranging approaches aimed at achieving dominance in AI technology. “There is no one size fits all to this. For instance, the US strategy is focused on frontier AI models and winning the race to AGI, supported by rapid infrastructure build-out and international exports. The Chinese strategy recognises that it does not have access to the leading AI chips, so is focused more on industrial applications and embedded AI, which it sees as the real engine to economic growth. The Chinese government is regulating prolifically to achieve this."

When discussing the UK's unique position, Shandro noted that the focus on adoption is particularly relevant given current dependencies. “For the UK, the statement pointedly refers to winning the race to adoption. The UK is a major hub for AI innovation in its own right, and every sign is that it will continue to be so. However, UK developers are (for now) dependent on non-UK third parties for compute. So the focus in the Chancellor’s statement on AI adoption makes sense. It makes sense for another reason too: time. We know now that the AI hype machine has massively oversold the speed of AI transformation in industry. Like every other platform shift that has come before it, true transformation only happens when working processes change. You cannot take a new technology out of the box and expect an immediate return on investment. The UK’s theory (like that of China) is that the sooner businesses focus on changing their working processes, the sooner the economic benefits of AI will be felt. This is the UK’s strategic choice for its AI sovereignty strategy."

Shandro's insights highlight the intricate interplay between national strategies and the evolving landscape of AI technology, reaffirming the importance of tailored approaches to meet specific challenges and opportunities within the sector.