As courts crack down on AI misuse, new research from AutogenAI reveals that professional services teams - spanning legal, consulting, accounting, and advisory functions - are already achieving measurable gains from responsible AI adoption. A survey of over 500 bid and proposal professionals in the UK, US, and Australia highlighted a concerning landscape. Notably, 66% of teams reported losing bids due to missed or misunderstood requirements, while only 32% employed automation to ensure compliance despite acknowledging this risk.

However, amongst those strategically applying AI, the outcomes were markedly different. Time spent per proposal decreased by an impressive 30%, while win rates experienced an average uplift of 22%. In some instances, certain teams reported as much as a staggering 241% increase in successful bids.

Although discussions around AI in professional services often focus on potential risks, these findings underscore how it can deliver tangible value. In structured, client-facing environments like law firms, management consultancies, and financial advisory teams, AI is enhancing accuracy, minimising manual effort, and allowing professionals to concentrate on high-value strategic tasks. “The issue isn’t AI tools, it’s how and where they’re applied,” said Raj Kaur Khaira, Deputy Global CEO at AutogenAI. “Professional services teams are using AI responsibly to manage deadlines, reduce administrative burden, and enhance precision - and it’s working.”

The data reveals a growing divide within the industry: while some firms remain cautious about integrating AI due to perceived risks, others are quietly demonstrating its potential for producing measurable performance enhancements. In knowledge-led sectors grappling with increasing time and cost pressures, these early adopters are establishing a new benchmark for what responsible, results-driven AI should look like in practice. As courts scrutinise misuse, this research clearly illustrates the opposite reality within professional services, showcasing that structured, well-governed AI utilisation is already fostering improvements in accuracy and accountability.