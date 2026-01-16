AGRD Partners has announced the addition of two Swedish law firms to expand its capabilities in the legal market

AGRD Partners, a private equity backed association of business law firms formed in 2025, has announced today that Swedish firms Wigge and Bokwall Rislund have joined the group. This significant addition marks the next stage in AGRD Partners’ accelerated growth journey, solidifying its position in the ever-evolving legal market. Backed by Nordic private equity firm Axcel, AGRD Partners is paving the way for a collaborative platform of leading law firms.

Wigge is primarily a transactions-focused firm with extensive expertise in financial regulation, banking and finance, private equity, capital markets and real estate. On the other hand, Bokwall Rislund stands as a top-tier specialist boutique in competition law, public procurement, and adjacent areas of practice. Together, the two firms contribute highly regarded teams, robust client bases, and specialist service offerings that significantly bolster the existing AGRD Partners platform.

“We created AGRD Partners last year with a long-term vision to build a strong, collaborative platform of leading business law firms”, said Maria-Pia Hope, Group Chief Executive Officer of AGRD Partners. The inclusion of these two firms uniquely aligns with AGRD's culture and ambition to scale across the Nordic region and internationally, while maintaining a strong collaborative approach fostered by Scandinavian private equity.

The acquisitions of Wigge and Bokwall Rislund are notably the first since AGRD Partners’ founding, which involved the combination of six Swedish firms. This strategic move reflects the group’s ambition to establish a scalable platform that seeks growth opportunities both in the Nordics and beyond.

“Joining AGRD Partners allows us to remain independent while gaining access to an ambitious platform with collaboration, innovation and growth at its core. We look forward to contributing to the group’s shared goals and enhancing the value we deliver to clients”, said Patrick Forslund, Founding Partner at Wigge.

“AGRD Partners offers a unique model in the Nordic legal market, combining specialist expertise with a vision of long-term collaboration and teamwork. We see this as an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of the legal industry while further developing our business as a market leading specialist firm”, stated Amir Mohseni, Managing Partner at Bokwall Rislund.

As with other firms in the AGRD Group, both Wigge and Bokwall Rislund will continue to operate under their own established names while actively participating in joint initiatives through the AGRD Partners platform.