Agnes Aanjiru family calls on new defence secretary to honour commitments for justice

The family of Agnes Wanjiru, allegedly murdered by British soldiers in Kenya over a decade ago, has called on the new Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, to fulfill his prior commitments to justice. They are pressing for full cooperation with Kenyan detectives and an investigation into potential cover-ups involving British military officials or the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Plea for action

Lawyers from Leigh Day, representing Agnes Wanjiru's family, have contacted the Government Legal Department seeking an urgent update on the stalled investigation. They have requested a meeting with Defence Secretary Healey to discuss his planned actions.

In April, while serving as shadow defence secretary, Healey had criticized the lack of an MoD-led investigation into Wanjiru's death. He called for full cooperation with Kenyan authorities and a thorough inquiry into any potential cover-ups.

Continued struggle for information

Despite numerous letters to the MoD since 2022 and public pledges from the previous government, the Wanjiru family has received scant information. The investigation, revived by Kenyan authorities in 2021, has yet to yield substantial progress or updates.

Human rights obligations

The Wanjiru family argues that the MoD is obligated under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights to conduct a comprehensive investigation, irrespective of the Kenyan authorities' efforts. They hope the new Labour government will promptly initiate an investigation that meets these human rights standards.

Carolin Ott, a solicitor at Leigh Day representing Agnes' sister Rose, expressed frustration at the lack of progress and urged Healey to act decisively. She emphasized the need for the Defence Secretary to honor his previous commitments and address the long-standing failures in this case.

Conclusion

The Wanjiru family remains determined in their quest for justice. They are calling on Defence Secretary Healey to act on his past promises, ensuring full cooperation with Kenyan detectives and investigating any potential cover-ups. They hope for a decisive shift in the handling of this case under the new administration.