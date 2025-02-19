Aggravated vehicle taking and motoring offences: sentencing guidelines published

These new guidelines, effective from 1 April, aim to create a more consistent and comprehensive approach to sentencing, applying to both adult offenders in England and Wales. They focus primarily on offences where the offender has driven a vehicle without the owner’s consent, particularly in situations that result in dangerous driving, injury, death, or property damage.

The updated guidelines cover four types of aggravated vehicle taking offences. These offences include cases where the vehicle is driven dangerously or causes harm, either through injury or property damage, while being driven without the owner’s permission, such as when a vehicle is stolen or taken unlawfully. Previously, sentencing guidelines for magistrates' courts had been in place since 2008 for certain aggravated vehicle taking offences, but they were limited to incidents involving dangerous driving, accidents resulting in injury, and damage to property. The newly published guidelines expand the scope of sentencing for both magistrates' and Crown Courts for the first time.

His Honour Judge Simon Drew KC, a member of the Sentencing Council, commented on the importance of these guidelines: "Drivers who commit motoring offences that result in death, injury or damage to property in vehicles they do not have permission to drive, can cause anguish and inconvenience both to the vehicle owner and to victims affected by their driving. Victims can suffer serious consequences including death or life-changing injuries or serious damage to property including to the vehicles that were used without permission. The guidelines we are publishing today will allow courts to take a consistent approach to sentencing these offences."

The guidelines are being introduced following a public consultation process, ensuring that they reflect both legal perspectives and public concerns. The Sentencing Council aims to address the need for a clear, fair, and consistent approach to sentencing across the judicial system.

In addition to the aggravated vehicle taking guidelines, the Sentencing Council is also publishing a new overarching guideline that consolidates all the existing guidance on driver disqualification, providing clearer direction for courts. Furthermore, a new guideline has been created for vehicle registration fraud offences. This includes crimes such as forging, altering, or fraudulently using vehicle number plates, which have become increasingly common with the rise of vehicle-related fraud.

An important change also affects fines for mobile phone use while driving. Previously, fines for using mobile phones while driving were set at Band A (50% of the relevant weekly income). However, this has now been increased to Band B, which is equivalent to 100% of the relevant weekly income, reflecting the growing concern over the dangers posed by distracted driving.

These revised sentencing guidelines, along with the expanded framework for tackling vehicle registration fraud and mobile phone use while driving, represent a significant shift towards enhancing road safety and ensuring more consistent legal outcomes for offenders.