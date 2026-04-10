One of us practices law; the other is an AI researcher. We approach this from different disciplines, but we reach the same conclusion: AI has moved from being a tool to becoming an actor, and the legal framework has not kept pace.

A new generation of AI systems now gathers information, compares options, applies internal rules, drafts communications, instructs other systems, and executes transactions across a chain of tasks with little or no human involvement. In many cases the decisive step is carried out without any human verification, amounting in practice to a delegation of operational authority. Most legal frameworks are not built for this. Rules on authority, negligence, consent, record-keeping, and liability assume human conduct, and an organisation can explain why something happened because a person decided to approve it or act on it.

Agentic AI breaks that assumption. Any single step in a workflow may look minor, but the chain can affect employment, credit, access to services, regulatory compliance, or a person's legal position. Once the human is removed from the critical step, the law’s core questions become harder to answer and easier to evade. It becomes unclear who exercised judgment, who had authority, and who is accountable when the output is wrong, biased, or harmful.

These agentic AI workflows are assembled from models, prompts, workflows, company data, internal guidelines, external tools, and APIs. Harm rarely traces back to a single defective action or upstream capability. It emerges from the interaction of the parts: poor data, overbroad authority, weak escalation rules, ambiguous instructions to the model, insufficient oversight mechanisms. Current compliance frameworks lack the mechanisms to account for this form of distributed risk.

The challenge is amplified in multi-agent systems. One agent may plan a task, another evaluates options, and yet another transacts, and so on. In that setting, authority is fragmented, and error compounds across handoffs and shared context. An up-stream fault may be treated by downstream agents as fact and turned into an irreversible action before any human reviews the full chain.

The law should focus less on whether a human nominally sits somewhere in the loop and more on who delegated authority to the system. Once an organisation lets an AI agent act without prior human review and oversight, legal duties should follow from that choice. The system's authority should be scoped in advance. Where multiple parties are involved, responsibility should be allocated explicitly, not left for courts to piece together after something goes wrong.

Human-in-the-loop review should be required at clear thresholds, and where decisions affect jobs, housing, healthcare, finance, public benefits, or other essential interests, the standard should be higher. But the concept of human-in-the-loop review requires a more rigorous definition than it has generally been given. Theoretical capacity to intervene is insufficient. Oversight is meaningful only when the responsible party possesses the information, authority, and time necessary to stop or correct an action before harm occurs. A nominal right of intervention, absent the practical means to exercise it, offers no real safeguard.

Organizations should retain the ability to delegate decisions and actions to AI systems at scale. But delegation must not serve as a mechanism for displacing responsibility. The law should establish a clear baseline: when an AI system is empowered to act, the deploying organisation remains answerable, in the first instance, to the people affected by the system’s action. Where multiple organizations are involved, the allocation of responsibility must be defined in advance.

This raises a fair question: if an organisation remains fully liable for the actions of its AI agents, what is the incentive to invest in a governance program? The answer is the same as it would be if the agent were human. A company that employs people is liable for harm caused by its employees in the course of their work. Replacing those employees with AI agents does not change that basic principle.

Governance programs exist not to eliminate liability but to reduce the likelihood and severity of harm, and to demonstrate the standard of care that courts and regulators will look for when something goes wrong. They also open the door to insurance coverage. An insurer will want to see that the organisation has assessed the risks of its agentic AI workflows and put appropriate controls, such as escalation thresholds, rollback and compensation logic, and rules for agent-to-agent handoffs, in place before agreeing to underwrite them. Without that foundation, coverage is unlikely to be available on reasonable terms. This is why designing and implementing an AI governance model appropriate to the risk profile of the particular AI agent´s workflow is not optional. It is the cost of operating at this level of autonomy.