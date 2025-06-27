The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) concluded its investigation into Elite Media Applications S.L., following the acceptance of commitments proposed by the company to mitigate any competitive concerns. Assisted by a dedicated legal team from Fieldfisher Italy, Elite Media actively engaged with the AGCM to ensure its business practices aligned with regulatory standards. The legal consortium included Amedeo Della Croce and Carlotta Mosca addressing commercial practices, Paolo Grandi from RPLT RP legalitax focusing on corporate matters, and Lucas Martín from Auris, who provided insights on intellectual property law.

Elite Media, which operates the website volturacontratto.com, is known for delivering consumer-oriented digital solutions across the Italian market. The company has undertaken several initiatives aimed at improving transparency and clarity in its commercial practices, reinforcing its commitment to ethical business conduct. “Elite aims to strengthen its market position while complying with the applicable regulatory standards,” the company's representatives stated.

The positive outcome of the AGCM's review on June 4, 2025, confirmed that Elite Media’s proposed commitments effectively addressed potential anti-competitive issues. The authority subsequently closed the case without asserting any infringements, reflecting the importance of proactive compliance in today’s regulatory landscape. This result not only showcases Elite Media's dedication to consumer protection but also highlights the benefits of a coordinated and multidisciplinary legal approach.

Fieldfisher plays a significant role in providing tailored legal solutions, with a presence in 25 offices across 13 countries. In Italy, the firm operates offices in both Milan and Bologna, adeptly catering to diverse client needs through its flexible and integrated services in various legal areas. The partnership between Elite Media and Fieldfisher exemplifies how strategic legal guidance can fortify a company's commitment to industry standards and consumer welfare.