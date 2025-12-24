In a significant development for Beswicks Legal, experienced conveyancing and property solicitor Afy Khan has joined their team as a conveyancing and property associate. Khan adds over a decade of experience in handling a range of property matters throughout the UK, bringing valuable technical expertise to the highly-regarded Stoke-on-Trent based conveyancing team.

Commenting on Beswicks’ latest appointment, Group Operations Director Ryan Yates said “We’re delighted to welcome Afy to our residential property team. Afy joins an in-demand conveyancing team, which has extensive experience in the buying and selling of residential property, leaseholds, transfer of equity, remortgaging, first registration of properties and new build plot sales. With his broad experience, Afy is a great addition to an already well-established team.” These words reflect the confidence Beswicks has in Khan’s abilities, setting a positive tone for his integration into the team.

Afy expressed his enthusiasm about joining Beswicks, stating “I am excited to join Beswicks – a long-standing law firm with an excellent reputation for delivering a wide variety of legal services. The team at Beswicks has a strong focus on providing great client service. This is one of Beswicks’ core values and something that I personally believe strongly in.” His commitment to client service aligns with the firm's values and reinforces the collaborative spirit that defines their approach to conveyancing.

With Khan’s appointment, Beswicks Legal continues to strengthen its position in the competitive landscape of property law, ensuring they have the expertise to meet the diverse needs of their clients in residential property transactions. This strategic move is anticipated to further enhance the firm’s reputation for excellence in client service and legal advice.