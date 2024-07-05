Advising Taxscouts on its acquisition by Taxfix group

Taylor Wessing advised TaxScouts, a market leader in accountant-assisted digital tax filing, on its acquisition by Taxfix Group, Europe's leading financial platform for digital tax filing.

Headquartered in London, TaxScouts is renowned for its innovative technology solutions and a network of over 150 accredited accountants, offering expert tax advice and filing solutions. This acquisition marks a significant move for German-based Taxfix Group, allowing it to enter the UK market and solidify its status as a prominent player in European financial technology. With services spanning Germany, the UK, Spain, and Italy, Taxfix has already assisted over 5 million customers, securing more than €3.5 billion in refunds.

The Taylor Wessing team was led by Corporate Partner Andrew Edge, with substantial support from various teams and members. In the UK, partners Chris Cowley, James Ross, and Claire Matthews; senior associates Aria Howorth Oram, Sally Robertson, Elliot Michaelson Taylor, and Jordan Buckle; associate Ellie Goonetillake; paralegal Savannah Swale; and trainees Miranda Robertson and Rochelle Ampomah-Ababio all contributed to the success of the acquisition. In Germany, support was provided by Partner Dr. Norman Röchert, Salary Partner Dr. Armin Bartsch, and Senior Associate Tobias Kraut in the M&A team.

This strategic acquisition highlights the growing synergy between TaxScouts and Taxfix Group, enabling both to enhance their services and market presence across Europe.