Advancing cyber law: University of Exeter leads global initiative

Navigating Legal Frontiers in Cyberspace

In an era where cyber operations shape global dynamics across security, economy, and politics, the need to clarify and apply international law in cyberspace has become increasingly urgent. Recognising this imperative, a collaborative effort spearheaded by the University of Exeter aims to tackle this global challenge head-on.

Pioneering Initiative

Led by Professor Kubo Macák of the University of Exeter Law School, the project seeks to create a practical guide titled "The Handbook on Developing a National Position on International Law in Cyberspace: A Practical Guide for States." Building upon Exeter's extensive research in international cyber law, including the renowned Cyber Law Toolkit, this initiative represents a significant advancement in the field.

Empowering States

The handbook will offer invaluable guidance to states worldwide on developing national or common positions regarding international law in cyberspace. By providing practical insights and resources, the project aims to strengthen the rule of law in cyberspace and foster an open, secure, and accessible ICT environment.

Global Collaboration

Engaging with government officials, policymakers, international organisations, civil society groups, and technology experts, the project aims to foster dialogue and empower states to refine their approaches to international cyber law. With contributions from esteemed partners such as Estonia, Japan, and NATO, the initiative brings together diverse perspectives to tackle complex legal challenges.

Envisioning the Future

Scheduled for launch at the 16th International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon) in Tallinn, Estonia, the project marks a significant milestone in the quest to navigate the legal complexities of the digital age. The Handbook on Developing a National Position on International Law in Cyberspace is anticipated to be a seminal resource, shaping the discourse on international cyber law for years to come.

As cyberspace continues to evolve, initiatives like this underscore the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing legal frameworks to address emerging challenges and promote global stability and security.

Picture Professor Kubo Macák, University of Exeter Law School.