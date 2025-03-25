Advancements in iManage AI unveiled

iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, has unveiled further developments to its advanced AI strategy. This embedded, comprehensive approach helps knowledge workers leverage data more effectively, enhance search and unlock institutional knowledge to drive smarter work and deliver value in an efficient and safe way.

This strategy applies AI across the platform, ensuring customers can use AI technologies with proprietary data while reducing repetitive tasks such as email filing and signature packet creation. Supporting these advancements, iManage announced new releases of Ask iManage and Insight+, introducing additional generative AI capabilities.

Launched in 2024, Ask iManage is an AI-powered assistant native to iManage Work, enhancing how professionals work with documents, emails and content. The latest release introduces a guided actions interface, enabling users to benefit from generative AI without needing expertise in crafting prompts. Guided actions include overview, extract, summarise and analyse, allowing users to review key content, extract exact text, generate summaries and check if content meets specific requirements.

Ask iManage already offers multi-document processing, allowing users to run guided actions on multiple documents simultaneously, which is particularly beneficial for due diligence, compliance reviews and remediation projects. A newly introduced question library lets users browse a curated set of prompts, save, customise and reuse prompts for personal or team use. Dynamic question suggestions provide real-time, context-aware examples tailored to a user’s document.

Ask iManage continues to gain momentum by delivering new value aligned with evolving user needs. AI skills are seamlessly applied to documents with guardrails enabling verification of the AI model's output. A key feature provides evidence and helps users navigate to precise locations within source documents to verify responses. Users also benefit from flexible answer formatting, such as tables or lists, and export options to Word or Excel, reducing friction and saving valuable time.

Recognising the challenges of training and adoption, iManage developed the Wayfinder programme, a consultative and high-touch customer engagement initiative enabling strong user adoption. The Wayfinder programme continues to expand within the iManage customer base.

iManage is leading the way in Knowledge Search with semantic and generative search experiences built on trusted grounding data. Insight+, based on a hybrid search index with security policy at its core, enables innovative AI-powered search to support lawyers in the ways they prefer to work. Using natural language, Insight+ generates responses grounded in managed collections of organisational data, providing authoritative links to source content.

Insight+ has gained significant traction, with more than 25,000 active users globally across law firms, tax and accounting practices and corporate legal departments.

“AI is never about ‘AI for AI sake’—it’s about getting to better outcomes,” said Shawn Misquitta, EVP of Product Management at iManage. “Our continued investments in the platform iManage Insight+ and Ask iManage play a crucial role in helping customers realise value while leveraging AI in a secure and responsible way. The market response and adoption globally validate our approach. We are committed to helping customers achieve pragmatic, pervasive and responsible use of AI technologies, and we’re excited about the tremendous interest from our legal and corporate legal customers.”

iManage is at Legalweek 2025 in New York City from 24–27 March. Visit Booth #2010 to explore the latest innovations in AI-powered knowledge work and see how legal teams can work smarter and more securely while delivering greater client value. In addition to the booth, iManage is hosting roundtables in Concourse F:

• The Role of KM in Advancing Knowledge Maturity on Tuesday, 25 March, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. ET • Experience Insight+ Knowledge Search Firsthand on Wednesday, 26 March, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. ET

Meet the Experts drop-in sessions will also be held in Concourse F on both Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET. Attendees can have one-on-one conversations with the iManage team, receive personalised guidance on Ask iManage and Insight+, and enjoy a coffee while they chat.

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with iManage experts, experience the power of AI solutions in action and see how iManage is shaping the future of AI-powered knowledge work.