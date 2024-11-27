Adopting the four-day workweek in the legal sector

The four-day workweek is gaining traction in high-stress industries like law. IMD Solicitors, which specialises in family law, personal injury, and medical negligence, provides vital support for individuals navigating complex UK legal systems. IMD Corporate serves international businesses with a full suite of corporate services, including mergers and acquisitions, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance. By adopting a four-day workweek, we have seen meaningful improvements in both productivity and employee satisfaction.

Recent studies and reports indicate a growing trend among firms adopting a four-day workweek. A notable example is the UK's extensive trial conducted from June to December 2022, involving 61 companies and approximately 2,900 workers. The results were compelling: 92% of participating companies decided to continue with the four-day week post-trial, citing benefits such as increased productivity, improved employee well-being, and enhanced company revenue

This article outlines why IMD Solicitors made the shift, the key benefits they have observed, and how this model could influence the legal sector. Additionally, we’ll explore studies that support the advantages of a four-day workweek, especially in demanding professions like law.

Why IMD Solicitors Moved to a Four-Day Workweek

IMD Solicitors began its journey towards a four-day workweek with the Family Department. This department, known for emotionally challenging cases, was the perfect starting point for this trial. Iwona Durlak, Senior Partner of IMD, recognised that the traditional five-day workweek was affecting staff well-being, making it hard to sustain the high level of client service needed.

The trial aimed to allow employees more rest without cutting their pay or reducing financial goals. Over the first ten months, the team worked 80% of their previous hours yet saw a 22 percent increase in fee income. Encouraged by these results, the firm expanded the four-day workweek to other departments, ensuring that client service was uninterrupted.

Strategic Planning: The Key to Success

Careful planning was essential to making the four-day workweek work. Rather than simply eliminating a day, the firm restructured its operations. A rotation system was created so that different employees took different days off, allowing the firm to meet client demands without disruptions.

Support staff were also included in the change, ensuring that all necessary functions remained covered. By refining internal processes and focusing on efficient time management, IMD was able to maintain high standards of client service while adopting this new work structure.

Benefits of a Four-Day Workweek

The four-day workweek has brought several benefits to IMD Solicitors, affecting both the firm’s operations and employee morale.

1. Better Work-Life Balance and Mental Health

Lawyers often struggle with balancing personal life and professional responsibilities, leading to stress and burnout. By reducing the workweek to four days, IMD’s employees gained an extra day to focus on personal matters, rest, and recovery. This shift allowed them to return to work more focused and engaged.

Iwona Durlak, Co-Founder and Senior Partner at IMD, has shared how this change helped her manage her dual roles of solicitor and mother. The firm noticed improved morale, reduced stress, and better overall mental well-being among staff members, reflecting the benefits of this approach.

Global research backs this up. A study by the University of Reading found that a four-day workweek can lower burnout and stress, while increasing job satisfaction. This result aligns with IMD’s experience in improving employee well-being.

2. Maintaining or Improving Productivity

Despite initial concerns, IMD found that productivity did not drop with the shorter workweek. In fact, their turnover increased by 22 percent within months. Solicitors focused more on billable hours and client interactions, making their workdays more efficient.

Research supports this observation. A New Zealand company, Perpetual Guardian, tested a four-day workweek and found that productivity increased by 20 percent. Like IMD, they saw better performance and higher quality work from employees, even with fewer working hours.

Moreover, a recent study by the University of Reading supports the benefits of a four-day workweek, particularly in high-stress professions like law. The research indicates that reducing the workweek can lead to lower burnout and stress levels, while simultaneously increasing job satisfaction. These findings align with IMD Solicitors' experience, where the implementation of a four-day workweek resulted in improved employee well-being and maintained, if not enhanced, productivity. Such evidence suggests that adopting a shorter workweek could be a viable strategy for legal firms aiming to enhance employee satisfaction and operational efficiency.

3. Operational Savings and Improved Efficiency

While the four-day workweek was implemented with employee well-being in mind, it also contributed to operational savings. We streamlined many processes to fit into the shorter week. For example, they adopted technology to handle routine administrative tasks, allowing solicitors to focus on more complex legal work.

By using AI tools and automated systems, the firm was able to save time on some administrative tasks. This increased efficiency without compromising the quality of service provided to clients. Additionally, our financial performance did not suffer. Instead, the firm’s careful management and use of technology allowed them to meet and exceed their financial targets.

4. Attracting and Retaining Talent

IMD’s move to a four-day workweek has helped the firm attract top talent. Prospective employees, particularly those from larger firms with more traditional working hours, were drawn to the flexibility offered by IMD. In a competitive field like law, where high turnover rates are common, the four-day workweek has become a significant advantage for the firm in hiring and retaining skilled professionals.

At a time when many firms are struggling with burnout and attrition, IMD’s experience shows that offering better working conditions can lead to higher retention rates. Employees are more likely to stay with a company that values their work-life balance.

Use of Technology for Efficiency

Technology played an essential role in ensuring the success of IMD’s four-day workweek. The firm adopted case management systems and some AI tools that automated several administrative processes. This helped reduce the workload on support staff and allowed solicitors to focus on client-facing tasks.

By integrating these tools, IMD ensured that the shorter workweek didn’t result in more pressure on employees to complete their work within fewer hours. Instead, technology allowed them to work more efficiently, without sacrificing the quality of their legal services.

Challenges and Ongoing Improvements

While the transition to a four-day workweek has been mostly positive, it did come with challenges. Managing client expectations, especially in complex legal cases, required careful planning. IMD made sure that the new schedule did not disrupt urgent cases or court deadlines. The firm has also worked to improve communication between departments to ensure that client needs were consistently met.

Feedback from employees and clients has been essential in making small adjustments to the system. This process of continuous improvement can enable a firm to maintain high standards while optimising their work schedules.

Conclusion: A New Approach for the Legal Sector

It is clear that with this experiment with the four-day workweek, this model can work in the legal sector without sacrificing productivity or client service. By focusing on efficiency and adopting the right technology, firms can achieve positive results, including higher employee well-being, better work-life balance, and improved financial performance.

As more firms explore the possibility of adopting a four-day workweek, the benefits are clear: employees are happier, financial performance has improved, and the firm remains competitive in a demanding industry.

The four-day workweek may not be suitable for every firm, but for those willing to plan and innovate, it can lead to long-term improvements in both staff satisfaction and business outcomes.