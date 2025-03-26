Admissions ceremony welcomes new solicitors

Forty-six new Scottish solicitors have been formally welcomed to the profession at an admissions ceremony held at the Signet Library in central Edinburgh.

Law Society of Scotland President Susan Murray presented certificates of enrolment to the admittees this morning, offering individual congratulations to each on their achievement.

Around 300 people have been formally admitted as Scottish solicitors already in 2025 across five ceremonies, reflecting the sector’s unprecedented growth in recent years.

Susan Murray said many congratulations to our new solicitors. Today’s ceremony is a milestone in your legal careers and you should all be incredibly proud. It is testament to the strength of our profession and to your own hard work and dedication that you are now Scottish solicitors. I wish you every success in what I am sure will be long and successful careers.

Law Society Chief Executive Diane McGiffen, who also attended the ceremony, said it is always inspiring to celebrate our new solicitors as their families and friends watch on in support, and on such a sunny day. Many congratulations to you all.

Guest speaker for the ceremony Alison Reid, Chief Executive and Principal Solicitor for children’s charity Clan Childlaw, congratulated the new solicitors and reinforced the importance of access to justice. Society without a functioning legal system is not a civilised society. By upholding rights and creating access to justice you are making a difference in whatever area of law. Please don’t lose that vision.

Alison also left the admittees with three pieces of advice: