Adfin joins the LSSA

The Legal Software Suppliers Association (LSSA) is pleased to announce that Adfin, a leading legal technology provider, has joined the Association. The LSSA, as the industry body for developers and vendors of legal systems, upholds technology standards and manages areas of mutual interest between lawyers and legal software providers.

Adfin brings significant improvements to the payment experience for both lawyers and their clients. The platform automates the entire invoice-to-cash process, including invoice distribution, payment reminders, and payment collection. By leveraging modern infrastructure, Adfin reduces the costs associated with accepting card and bank payments, as well as the expenses of manual payment processing and reconciliation for legal practices.

Adfin faced the challenge of establishing its presence in the legal market as experts in payments and banking infrastructure. The LSSA has provided invaluable advice, contacts, and partners to support Adfin's continued growth.

Tom Pope, CEO of Adfin, stated: “Joining the LSSA marks a pivotal moment for Adfin. Our mission is to streamline and modernise the payment process for professional services, making it more efficient and user-friendly. By becoming a member of the LSSA, we boost our brand's credibility and trustworthiness through recognised industry affiliation and gain valuable networking opportunities.”

He added: “We have seen growing demand from lawyers and legal software companies for our services, so it was important for us to join the LSSA to collaborate closely with other providers in the industry. We felt the LSSA is aligned with our values, offering the ability to share best practices, industry news, and work on common standards. Our team is experienced in working in highly regulated industries and building technology, and we hope to share these learnings with LSSA members for the betterment of the legal tech industry.”

Kevin Horlock, CEO of the LSSA, commented: “The LSSA is delighted to welcome Adfin to our vibrant and diverse community of legal tech vendors. We are confident that their expertise in payment solutions will make them a valuable addition to our association, fostering further advancements in legal technology.”

Adfin’s innovative approach to automating the invoice-to-cash process is set to transform the payment landscape in the legal sector. By integrating seamlessly with existing legal practice management systems, Adfin provides a comprehensive solution that addresses the unique financial challenges faced by legal professionals. This collaboration with the LSSA will enable Adfin to enhance its offerings further and contribute to the overall improvement of legal technology standards.

The LSSA continues to lead the way in promoting best practices and innovation within the legal technology sector. With Adfin now on board, the Association strengthens its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that benefit legal professionals and their clients.