Adelphi Group, a renowned manufacturer and supplier of packing machinery, has completed the acquisition of essential business assets from Karmelle Liquid Filling & Capping Systems Ltd, with legal guidance from Thomson Snell & Passmore. Headquartered in Haywards Heath, Adelphi Group is an ISO 9001:2015 certified family-owned business, celebrated for its innovative approaches and customer service in the packing machinery sector. The company has seen consistent growth, with a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, resulting in a portfolio that includes four independent yet complementary divisions.

Karmelle specializes in providing custom liquid filling solutions, distinguished by its cutting-edge machinery designed to cater to the specific needs of clients. This acquisition not only broadens Adelphi's offering but also enhances its technical capabilities, resulting in a more diverse product portfolio and increased flexibility to meet liquid filling and packaging demands.

Chris Wilson, Managing Director at Adelphi Group, comments that “this strategic step reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering the very best in British engineering and customer service.” He emphasizes that the collaboration between Adelphi and Karmelle will create comprehensive, end-to-end solutions while maintaining the high standards of service excellence, responsiveness, and engineering integrity that both firms are known for. Wilson believes this partnership will enhance the support provided to businesses now and in the future.

Joanne Gallagher, Head of Corporate M&A at Thomson Snell & Passmore, led the legal team during this acquisition, collaborating closely with team members Jack Pavey, Daniel Gorringe, and Ben Stepney. Gallagher notes, “it has been great to support Adelphi Group as it continues to go from strength to strength,” expressing best wishes for the team as they move forward with an enhanced market offering.