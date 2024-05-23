Adam Connors joins Clarke Willmott in Taunton

Adam Connors brings a wealth of experience to Clarke Willmott, advising on corporate matters such as company incorporation, shareholder agreements, fundraisings, acquisitions, and disposals. He joins the firm after spending nine years at one of the largest international equity crowdfunding companies, where he played a pivotal role in advising on over 1,700 investment rounds, raising more than £1 billion.

Kirill Bingham, head of the corporate team at Clarke Willmott in Taunton, expressed his enthusiasm about Adam’s addition to the team: “The Taunton office is continuing on its growth trajectory, and as part of this, we are delighted to welcome Adam on board. He has a range of skills and experience that will bolster and complement the work of myself and Tom Potts, my fellow corporate partner.”

Adam’s extensive background in equity crowdfunding and corporate law will significantly enhance Clarke Willmott's capabilities in serving its clients and expanding its corporate practice in the region.