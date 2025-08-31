Concerns regarding the conditions at Oakhill Secure Training Centre in Milton Keynes have prompted a comprehensive action plan designed to address the issues identified by inspectors last month. The action plan, released by the Youth Custody Service on 28 August, aims to enhance safety and living conditions at the centre operated by G4S.

An Urgent Notification was issued in July by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Prisons, and the Care Quality Commission, which highlighted alarming failings including substandard living conditions, inadequate mental health support, and ineffective safeguarding systems. In response, the government has taken decisive action to ensure that these problems are rectified. The newly developed plan is implemented in close collaboration with G4S and introduced several critical elements to strengthen the facility.

Key measures of the action plan include the appointment of a new leadership team with considerable experience in youth custody, which is expected to enhance oversight and accountability. A Governing Governor from the Youth Custody Service will now directly oversee improvements, ensuring a structured approach to addressing the identified concerns. Improved staff training will also be a priority, equipping staff to manage conflict and violence more effectively. Furthermore, the review of all safeguarding referrals will help ensure appropriate actions are taken in future cases.

Sir Nic Dakin, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sentencing and Youth Justice, expressed the urgency of the situation by stating that “The serious failings found at Oakhill STC are unacceptable. Every young person in custody must feel safe, supported, and be treated with care.” He emphasised the importance of prompt measures for improvement, remarking that G4S is already taking urgent steps to implement changes and that the plan provides the necessary support to facilitate a turnaround at the centre, adding, “We will not hesitate to take further action if needed.”

Additional measures include extensive refurbishments aimed at improving living conditions within the facility. The refurbishment programme will prioritise areas requiring repair, especially in residential units, while health care provision will also see enhancements with the recruitment of more specialist staff, particularly in mental health services. Moreover, staff members implicated in serious wrongdoing have been temporarily suspended, highlighting the commitment to ensuring a safer environment for the young residents of Oakhill STC.