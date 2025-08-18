The UK's Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) has taken a bold step by applying for a collective proceedings order that will allow it to represent over 45 million consumers in a class action against Amazon. The application was filed with the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal on 14 August 2025 and is aimed at addressing concerns that millions of UK consumers paid inflated prices when purchasing products from third-party sellers on Amazon's UK marketplace, particularly between August 2019 and August 2025.

ACSO's claim alleges that Amazon's pricing policies are designed to prevent third-party sellers from offering lower prices elsewhere online, including on their own platforms. Consequently, these policies have impeded competition, allowing Amazon to impose higher fees on sellers, costs which have, in turn, been passed on to consumers through increased prices for products sold on Amazon. Matthew Maxwell-Scott, Founder and Executive Director of ACSO, stated “ Millions of people in the UK make purchases on Amazon every day. Despite the company’s assurances that it is above all else 'customer-obsessed', we consider there are strong grounds to argue that UK consumers have paid higher prices because of Amazon's pricing policies."

The class action is being brought on an opt-out basis, meaning that all eligible consumers automatically qualify for inclusion as proposed class members. Anyone who made a purchase from a third-party seller on Amazon during the designated period can visit the claim website, amazoncostsyoumore.co.uk, to stay informed about the case's progress. Moreover, affected consumers will not incur any costs from pursuing this claim, ensuring that financial liability will not be an issue in the event of an unsuccessful outcome.

Genevieve Quierin, a partner at the law firm Stephenson Harwood, which is representing ACSO, remarked “ Amazon appears to have circumvented previous regulatory interventions targeting its pricing policies and is now implementing policies which we contend are anti-competitive, to the detriment of UK consumers." The firm will argue that Amazon’s current pricing strategies not only limit price competition with other e-commerce platforms but also continue to create higher costs for UK consumers.

This isn't the first time Amazon's pricing practices have come under scrutiny. The Office of Fair Trading, the German Federal Cartel Office, and the Japan Fair Trade Commission have previously investigated the company's pricing policies, prompting commitments from Amazon to cease anti-competitive behaviour. However, ACSO alleges that Amazon has since found ways to circumvent those commitments. As investigations into Amazon's pricing policies continue globally, ACSO's collective proceedings join a wider conversation about corporate practices and consumer rights.

As the case unfolds in the UK, it may also intersect with ongoing legal challenges against Amazon in the United States, including proceedings initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, which began after a four-year investigation. With these proceedings looming, the outcome of ACSO's class action could set a significant precedent regarding the treatment of consumers and the responsibilities of major online marketplaces.

In light of these developments, consumers are encouraged to stay informed about their rights and the potential compensation that may arise from these proceedings. The class action aims not only to seek redress for affected consumers but also to foster a more competitive online marketplace for the future