Access to justice remains elusive for many

A recent study by the Law Society of England and Wales, in collaboration with the Legal Services Board, has revealed a troubling lack of confidence in the accessibility of justice in the UK. According to the research, only one in five people (21%) believe that justice is accessible to all, highlighting significant barriers that prevent many from receiving the legal help they need.

The study found that a substantial proportion of those facing legal issues—38%—did not receive any assistance. This lack of support was often due to perceptions that legal help is too expensive, with 13% assuming they couldn’t afford it, while 8% did not know how to find a legal advisor, and 5% felt the process was too difficult to navigate.

A major issue identified by the research is the widespread lack of awareness about legal aid availability. Nearly three in ten respondents (29%) were unaware that legal aid was available for any issues at all. Half of those surveyed (49%) believed that legal aid was only available for crime-related matters, and 43% thought it was restricted to cases of domestic violence. This confusion is particularly problematic for those on lower incomes, who are more likely to qualify for legal aid but also more likely to believe that it is not available to them.

Nick Emmerson, President of the Law Society, expressed deep concern over these findings. "There is alarmingly little confidence in access to justice or awareness of legal aid," Emmerson stated. He pointed out that the justice system's failure to provide adequate support for those unable to afford legal costs is especially disheartening. "Not only have massive cuts in legal aid left countless without access to justice, but weak public legal education has also left millions in the dark."

Nick Emmerson emphasised the urgent need for government action to address these issues. "We will continue to push the UK government to invest in solutions that ensure accessible justice for all, a strong legal aid system, and better public legal education."

The study underscores the ongoing challenges within the UK justice system, particularly for those who are most vulnerable. Without significant reforms, many will continue to find themselves without the legal support they need, further deepening the crisis in access to justice.