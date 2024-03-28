Access legal unveils enhanced version of proclaim: a game-changer for law firms

Key features of the enhanced Access Legal Proclaim include:

Sleek Modern Design: The updated version boasts a contemporary user interface, offering a fresh and intuitive design that simplifies navigation and enhances user experience. Speed and Performance: With optimised speed and performance, users can expect faster searching and filtering capabilities, enabling swift access to essential information and tasks. Enhanced Functionality: Access Legal Proclaim retains its powerful features while introducing new functionalities aimed at streamlining workflows and improving productivity. Integration: The new version facilitates seamless integration with other systems, allowing for smoother information flow and increased efficiency across law firms' operations.

Marcus Dacombe, Proposition Marketing Director at Access Legal, emphasised the company's commitment to delivering value to its customers. He highlighted how the latest version of Access Legal Proclaim is designed to empower legal professionals by freeing up their time and enhancing their ability to serve clients effectively, even in remote working scenarios.

Access Legal's acquisition of Eclipse Legal Systems, the provider of Proclaim, underscores its dedication to offering cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to the needs of law firms. With a client base exceeding 3,500 UK law firms, including notable names such as The MAPD Group, Minster Law, Wolferstans, and Neves Solicitors LLP, Access Legal continues to be a trusted partner for legal practitioners seeking innovative software solutions.

The release of the enhanced version of Access Legal Proclaim marks a significant milestone in Access Legal's mission to empower law firms with advanced tools and technologies, setting a new standard for case and practice management systems in the legal industry.