Access Legal has launched CaseMatters Evo, an advanced case management software (CMS) designed to enhance the operational effectiveness of law firms by going beyond simple case progression. This innovative platform is particularly attuned to the increasing pressures faced by legal practitioners today, including fixed-fee structures, tightening profit margins, and rising caseloads. Internal modelling suggests that firms can potentially recover up to £846,000 in billable capacity annually, with the software integrating AI to return an added hour of capacity daily per fee earner.

Andrew Stevens, General Manager of Access Legal, highlights the inadequacies of traditional systems, noting that "they record activity but do little to help firms deal with rising caseloads, fixed-fee pressure or growing regulatory demands." CaseMatters Evo is not just a response to these challenges; it operates as a 'legal performance engine' that bolsters consistency and reduces operational risks. Designed based on over 30 years of legal expertise, this cloud-based platform is tailored to modern legal realities and integrates seamlessly with various other software tools.

The core capabilities of CaseMatters Evo amalgamate vital operational functions into a singular environment. This includes configurable workflows, automated document generation, centralised communication—particularly with Outlook—and various compliance steps embedded within workflows. Such features are aimed at eradicating the inefficiencies brought on by fragmented systems that hamper fee-earning capacities in many firms today.

Moreover, the platform preserves existing Proclaim customisations and introduces new configuration options, significantly easing the transition to its advanced functionalities. Emphasising its AI-native foundations, CaseMatters Evo embeds intelligence into workflows, facilitating task prioritisation, time capture, and compliance checks without requiring cumbersome tools. This integration of AI not only streamlines processes but also seeks to counteract rising compliance errors, providing systematic checks throughout. Early testing indicates a potential 80% reduction in compliance errors when these checks are part of guided workflows.

Emma de Sousa, Group Managing Director of Access Legal, remarked, "Leaders tell us the real challenge now is running a firm that’s predictable, scalable and safe under growing pressure." Her sentiments echo a prevalent industry concern, which CaseMatters Evo addresses by unifying multiple systems and simplifying daily tasks for fee earners. This comprehensive approach positions firms not only for improved profitability but also for enhanced risk control, fostering a stable, predictable, and sustainable operating model.

Access Legal customers and other firms can now adopt CaseMatters Evo, steering them toward a modern, intelligence-led platform conducive to long-term performance and growth. For more information about Access Legal, visit their website.