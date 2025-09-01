The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the largest global organisation focused on advocating for in-house legal professionals, has announced the appointment of Jason L. Brown as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective from November 1, 2025. Mr. Brown steps into this vital role bringing with him extensive experience and a distinguished track record of leadership and innovation within the legal sector. "We are excited to welcome Jason L. Brown as the new CEO of ACC," said Cristina Gonzalez, the ACC Global Board Chair and Chief Legal Officer at Staples, Inc. His proven record, global experience and prior dedicated service to ACC make him exceptionally well-suited to meet the needs of the in-house community, navigate risk, and drive strategic initiatives. We look forward to the impact he will have on our members and stakeholders worldwide.

Before joining ACC, Mr. Brown served as Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary for GE Appliances, a Haier company. In this capacity, he acted as the principal legal officer, overseeing the vision and execution of global legal strategies and services. His time at GE Appliances was marked by key achievements, such as leading the development of the company's enterprise risk management programme and advancing the digital transformation of its legal department. "I am honored to take on the role of CEO and am excited about the opportunities ahead," stated Jason L. Brown. “My vision is to build on ACC’s strong foundation by fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. Together, we will continue to advance the interests of in-house counsel globally and provide unparalleled support, unrivaled programming, and premium resources to our members."

Mr. Brown's impressive background includes roles as in-house counsel at Dyson, Inc., MillerCoors LLC, and Pepsi Beverages Company. Additionally, he served as Executive Director and General Counsel for the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF) and began his legal career as an associate at Ungaretti & Harris and Winthrop & Weinstine, PA. Having been a long-standing member of ACC, Mr. Brown possesses a deep understanding of the organisation and has contributed significantly, notably through his tenure on the ACC Chicago Chapter Board of Directors, where he eventually served as chapter president, as well as on the Global Board of Directors.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Brown shows a steadfast commitment to community service. He is currently the President of the Board of Directors for Legal Prep Charter Academy of Indiana, Inc., a recently established charter school in Indianapolis. Moreover, Savoy Magazine has recognised him as one of the Most Influential Black Attorneys in America in 2015, 2018, and 2022. Mr. Brown also leads the Howard University School of Law Alumni Association, helping to shape the future of legal professionals.

Mr. Brown earned his Juris Doctor degree from Howard University School of Law, where he was a Merit Scholarship Recipient and President of the Class of 1998. Additionally, he holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, graduating magna cum laude from Howard University. His first day at ACC will coincide with the ACC Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he will participate alongside outgoing president and CEO Veta T. Richardson. This event serves as a strategic milestone for the organisation, highlighting past accomplishments while anticipating a future filled with innovation and growth under Mr. Brown's leadership. Together, they will engage with members and lay the groundwork for ongoing success in serving the in-house legal community.