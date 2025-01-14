Aberystwyth University appoints new Chancellor

Aberystwyth University has named Lady Justice Nicola Davies DBE as its new Chancellor, marking another historic milestone in her distinguished career. As the first Welsh woman to hold several prestigious judicial roles, including Lady Justice of Appeal, Dame Nicola now adds her appointment as the university’s first female Chancellor.

Born in Llanelli and raised in Bridgend, Dame Nicola attended Bridgend Girls’ Grammar School and was the first in her family to attend university. Her career includes groundbreaking contributions to medical law and involvement in landmark cases like the Cleveland Child Abuse Inquiry and the Bristol Heart Surgeons Inquiry.

Speaking on her appointment, Dame Nicola expressed gratitude for the opportunity to give back to higher education and Wales: "My commitment to education is particularly important as it is a formative part of my background. I see this role as a chance to give back to both higher education and to Wales – both of which have been and continue to be central to my life and my character."

Meri Huws, Chair of Aberystwyth University Council, welcomed the appointment: "It is a great pleasure to welcome a distinguished judge of the stature of Lady Justice Nicola Davies to our community."

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jonathan Timmis added: "Her appointment is excellent news as we continue to transform our organisation and contribute to national and global challenges."

Aberystwyth University, established in 1872, continues its legacy as a leading institution, recognised as Welsh University of the Year for 2024 and consistently achieving top rankings for student