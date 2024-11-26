AA Thornton joins forces with Venner Shipley

Leading intellectual property (IP) firm AA Thornton is joining forces with Venner Shipley, effective 1 December 2024. The combined firm will operate under the Venner Shipley name and will have a total headcount of 230 professionals.

The merger brings together two prestigious organisations with complementary strengths across key practice areas and client bases, forming a formidable entity that aims to provide even more robust solutions for clients navigating complex legal challenges and safeguarding innovation. This collaboration seeks to unlock growth opportunities and offer a more expansive range of services and expertise to clients.

The new firm will continue to operate from six UK offices and expand its reach with operations in Germany and Spain, delivering a comprehensive suite of IP services, including patents, trade marks, design, copyright, and litigation services.

Strengthening Client Services and Expertise

Adrian Bennett, Managing Partner at AA Thornton, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger: "We are delighted to join Venner Shipley. Together, we will be able to offer our clients a rich pool of talent with further resources, while maintaining the high levels of personal service expected from us. As two of only eight firms to be recognised for ‘exceptional client satisfaction’ in the 2025 edition of The Legal 500 UK, we will collectively be able to provide a truly impressive service offering."

Siân Gill, Managing Partner at Venner Shipley, shared similar sentiments: "Our shared values and complementary strengths will allow us to continue growing in a highly competitive market. The combination ensures we remain at the forefront of IP law, providing the resources and expertise to support clients across all sectors."

The merger underscores a shared vision to become a leading player in the market, ensuring clients benefit from an enhanced and comprehensive IP service in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.