Labour's legislative agenda heralds a new era of governance

During the recent General Election campaign, Keir Starmer said his reformed Labour Party was prepared for government. They would roll up their sleeves and hit the ground running from day one. The King’s Speech opening Parliament put to rest any doubt that the government intends to use its mandate on the back of a historic victory to deliver a programme of significant reforms. This will keep lawyers busy with the most bills we have seen listed in about two decades.

This is a highly ambitious package of reforms, most of which were widely anticipated. Examples include new laws strengthening the role of the Office of Budget Responsibility mandating its scrutiny of any important fiscal announcement, significant planning reform to kickstart house building, the creation of new bodies like Great British Railways that will bring train operators into public ownership and Great British Energy that will be a publicly owned clean power company, strengthened community policing, a plan to halve violence against women and girls, raising educational standards in schools and big changes to employment rights, such as ending zero hour contracts, ending fire and rehire and introduction of basic employment rights from day one. There is the planned legislation we were promised, like the Hillsborough Bill and House of Lords reform, as well as bills that were under consideration only a month or so ago by the previous government, aimed at stopping young people from smoking and vaping.

Three things stand out for me. The first is the ambition. This is measured not only in the number of proposed bills, but their impact. These plans seek to reshape and transform an impressive range of industries and sectors. While Starmer’s majority is so large that we should expect legislation will pass easily, making the law is the easier bit. A new energy company, new rail company and more are major undertakings with enormous positive potential that shows a Starmer administration is seeking to make a big impact that will be felt in all corners of the country. English devolution is a big part of Starmer’s vision since his I was with him on his leadership campaign.

The second is the longer-term strategy underway alongside an ambitious legislative agenda. Health Secretary Wes Streeting found the NHS broken and has commissioned a deep dive review. There is on-going work around reform of social care. The Postmaster General Nick Thomas-Symonds has already begun talks with the EU about building a closer post-Brexit relationship ahead of a meeting of European leaders with the Prime Minister at Blenheim Palace., The Defence Secretary has visited Ukraine reaffirming the UK’s support, and the government has already met with NATO making clear its longer-term commitments to national security and defence partnerships.

I almost feel the need to catch my breath trying to capture only some of the progress made in only the first few days of this government.

The third and final thing that stands out for me is the seriousness. An example is the proposed new duty of candour for public servants to change the culture in public bodies learning the lessons from Hillsborough and the Infected Blood inquiry. Overall, there seems a more genuine commitment to public service and high standards that has been missing for too long. Another example is the work done around reforming the asylum system that is in an especially difficult state.

Beyond the King’s Speech, it was highly noteworthy to find our new law officers singling out their commitment to respect the rule of law tout court, and not merely in some “limited and specific” way. After fourteen years of, in my opinion, a long list of unworkable gimmicks mainly designed to get headlines than deliver improvements, the first days of the first Labour government since 2010 are a welcome change.

Starmer’s government has taken advantage of its honeymoon period as any new administration is wise to do. The programme it announced this will month will take time to deliver. Downing Street knows Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will be building over a million new homes. Getting a grip on the asylum system is no overnight job either. These are big, critically important projects that take careful preparation, a strategy and grit.

After an extended circus lasting far beyond its due date, a government taking seriously competence in governing, focusing on national missions rather not partisan games, rebuilding trust and making politics about public service is good news for everybody. It’s good to have a great lawyer in Number 10.