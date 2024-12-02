A fresh perspective: Arif Kamal's journey at Hunters

Transforming tradition

In the heart of London’s legal district, Hunters has long stood as a beacon of tradition and trust. But when Arif Kamal joined the firm in 2018 as its Chief Finance and Operations Officer, he saw untapped potential for modernisation. Over the past seven years, Kamal has led a quiet revolution, balancing Hunters’ storied history with cutting-edge innovation.

“When I first arrived, there was a lot of untapped energy,” Kamal recalls during our interview at Hunters’ offices in Lincoln’s Inn. “The firm had already established itself as one of the best for private wealth, property, and family law, but its systems were outdated. Only a handful of lawyers had laptops, and many processes were unnecessarily manual.”

Fast forward to today, and the transformation is striking. Hunters’ 115 staff members are now equipped with state-of-the-art technology, enabling them to work more efficiently and collaboratively. “It’s not about jumping on every tech trend,” Kamal explains. “It’s about using tools that genuinely help us deliver better service. Efficiency saves time, and time is our most valuable resource—both for our lawyers and for our clients.”

Kamal sees technology not as an end but as a means to enhance Hunters’ core values. “Our clients trust us to provide robust advice, often during critical moments in their lives,” he says. “Modernising our operations allows us to focus on what matters most: supporting our clients with precision and care.”

A legacy of excellence

Established in 1715, Hunters is one of the UK’s oldest law firms. Over its three centuries of existence, it has built enduring relationships with individuals, families, businesses, charities, and organisations. Some of those relationships span generations.

“Our legacy is a source of immense pride,” Kamal says. “We’ve been here for some of our clients’ most significant moments—family milestones, business successes, and even crises. That’s not something you see often, and it speaks volumes about our values.”

Hunters’ reputation for excellence is well-earned. Named among The Times’ Best Law Firms for five consecutive years (2020–2025), the firm is celebrated for its expertise in private wealth, family law, and property, as well as niche areas like rural land and business, heritage assets, and charity law. Kamal credits this success to the firm’s partner-led approach.

“Every client is different, but they all share one thing: they trust us to get it right,” he says. “That trust is earned not just through legal expertise but by taking the time to understand their needs and delivering tailored solutions. That’s where our modernisation efforts come into play—they free up our team to focus on clients, not admin.”

Strategic growth through acquisition

One of Kamal’s most significant milestones at Hunters was the 2024 acquisition of Peachey & Co LLP, a respected commercial law firm founded in 1793. The merger, which brought Peachey’s expertise in corporate finance and commercial matters into Hunters’ fold, represents a strategic expansion into new sectors, including renewable energy and technology.

“The acquisition was a turning point,” Kamal reflects. “Peachey’s strengths in corporate law perfectly complement our existing practices. Together, we can offer a more comprehensive range of services to our clients.”

The transition was seamless. Peachey’s team moved a few doors down to Hunters’ headquarters at 9 New Square, Lincoln’s Inn, symbolising the unity of the two firms. “Bringing everyone under one roof was a priority,” Kamal explains. “It reinforces the sense that we’re one team, working towards a shared vision.”

Kamal is optimistic about the future. “Over the next five years, I want Hunters to be just as well-known for corporate law as we are for private wealth. The merger has given us a strong platform to build on, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

The efficiency ethos

Kamal’s career before Hunters included leadership roles in finance and operations across diverse sectors, including his tenure as Group Finance Director at GL Hearn and as a Non-Executive Director in the NHS. These experiences shaped his commitment to efficiency—a principle that underpins his work at Hunters.

“In the NHS, I saw what happens when systems fail,” he shares. “I once observed three people doing one job badly because processes weren’t clear. At Hunters, we make sure every role adds value. Efficiency isn’t just about cutting costs; it’s about working smarter so we can serve our clients better.”

This ethos is evident in Kamal’s achievements at Hunters. Shortly after joining, he led the firm’s conversion to an LLP within ten months—a move that streamlined governance and improved financial transparency. “It was a big shift, but it positioned us for sustainable growth,” he says.

Efficiency also drives Hunters’ approach to hybrid working. “The pandemic accelerated remote working, and we’ve embraced it,” Kamal notes. “It’s not just about flexibility; it’s about trust. When you trust your team, they perform better.”

Client-first philosophy

Despite his focus on systems and strategy, Kamal never loses sight of the human side of legal work. “At the end of the day, law is about people,” he says. “Whether it’s a family going through a divorce or a business navigating a merger, our job is to provide clarity and support.”

This client-first philosophy is central to Hunters’ identity. “Our clients aren’t just cases—they’re individuals with unique needs,” Kamal emphasises. “That’s why we invest time in understanding their situations. It’s not about cookie-cutter solutions; it’s about delivering advice that’s as unique as they are.”

Hunters’ investment in technology reflects this philosophy. “Every system we implement is designed to make our clients’ lives easier,” Kamal explains. “From secure communication platforms to streamlined billing processes, the goal is to enhance their experience at every touchpoint.”

Navigating change with empathy

Change is a constant in Kamal’s career, but he approaches it with empathy and pragmatism. “Change is hard,” he acknowledges. “When I joined Hunters, I knew modernising a 300-year-old firm wouldn’t be easy. But by involving people in the process and showing them the benefits, we’ve built a culture that embraces innovation.”

Kamal believes that effective change management starts with listening. “People need to feel heard,” he says. “Whether it’s a junior associate or a senior partner, everyone’s perspective matters. That’s how you build buy-in and make change sustainable.”

One of Kamal’s proudest achievements is fostering a culture of continuous improvement at Hunters. “We’ve created an environment where people feel empowered to suggest new ideas,” he says. “That openness has been key to our success.”

A global perspective

Kamal’s upbringing gave him a unique perspective. The son of a United Nations official, he spent much of his childhood abroad before settling in the UK. “Living in different countries taught me adaptability,” he reflects. “It’s a skill I’ve carried into my professional life, whether managing international teams or navigating mergers.”

This global outlook was particularly valuable during his time at Thomas Cooper LLP, where he oversaw operations across five countries. “You learn to appreciate different ways of working,” Kamal says. “It’s about finding common ground while respecting local nuances.”

Kamal brings this perspective to Hunters, recognising that diversity enriches the firm’s culture and decision-making. “Different backgrounds bring different ideas,” he notes. “That’s how you innovate and stay ahead in a competitive industry.”

Personal passions

Outside the office, Kamal is a cricket enthusiast, with a particular fondness for Test matches. “There’s a beauty in the patience and strategy of Test cricket,” he says with a smile. “It’s a reminder that some things take time to achieve, but the results are worth it.”

This philosophy mirrors his approach to leadership. “Whether it’s a merger or a new system rollout, success doesn’t happen overnight,” Kamal explains. “It’s about laying the groundwork and staying the course.”

Kamal also enjoys mentoring young professionals. “I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors throughout my career,” he says. “Now, I try to pay it forward by supporting the next generation of leaders.”

A vision for the future

As Hunters approaches its 310th anniversary, Kamal is focused on the future. “We’ve achieved a lot, but there’s always room to grow,” he says. His priorities include expanding the firm’s corporate practice, enhancing client services through technology, and maintaining its reputation for excellence.

“Sustainable growth is key,” Kamal emphasises. “It’s not about being the biggest; it’s about being the best at what we do.”

Kamal also sees an opportunity for Hunters to make a broader impact. “Whether it’s reducing our carbon footprint or supporting community initiatives, we want to be a responsible business,” he states.

Closing reflections

Reflecting on his journey, Kamal expresses gratitude for the opportunities he’s had. “I’m proud to be part of a firm that values tradition but isn’t afraid to evolve,” he says. “At Hunters, we honour our past while building a future that’s innovative, inclusive, and client-focused.”

As the interview concludes, it’s clear that Kamal’s leadership is about more than systems and strategies—it’s about people, purpose and progress. With his vision and determination, Hunters is well-positioned to thrive for another 300 years.

Interview conducted at Lincoln’s Inn, London, November 2024.