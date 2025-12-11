Mark McLaren, the class representative, alongside Scott+Scott UK LLP, has successfully negotiated the substantial settlement from the remaining defendants in the Car Delivery Charges legal action. This final agreement brings the total amount recovered from the cartelists to an impressive £92.75 million, with settlements now awaiting approval by the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The affected class includes UK car purchasers, both consumers and businesses, who experienced inflated shipping fees on 17 million vehicles from well-known brands such as Ford, Vauxhall, and BMW purchased or leased between October 2006 and September 2015.

Mark McLaren expressed his satisfaction regarding the settlement, stating that he was confident the case would yield significant damages. He remarked on the historic nature of this agreement, which addresses anti-competitive actions and compensates class members for their financial losses. Cian Mansfield, Managing Partner of Scott+Scott UK LLP, highlighted that this successful resolution signifies a milestone, ensuring consumers and businesses receive compensation linked to the shipping charges scandal.

The hearing for the settlement is scheduled for 15 January 2026, with an additional half day reserved for 16 January. This action not only serves as a pivotal moment for those affected but also represents the first distribution of damages under the UK's opt-out regime for businesses impacted by such conduct. Charlie Morris, Chief Investment Officer of Woodsford, emphasised the importance of this case as a model for accessing justice against anti-competitive behaviour and showcased its potential to provide meaningful compensation to numerous UK consumers and businesses.

Consumers and businesses interested in updates regarding this landmark settlement can find further information at the designated website.