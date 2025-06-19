4PB is excited to welcome Her Honour Michelle Corbett, effective from 18th June 2025. Known for her extensive experience both as a practising barrister and as a judge, Michelle’s arrival is set to enhance the Non Court Dispute Resolution (NCDR) team significantly. She was called to the Bar in 1987 and dedicated her career to family law, particularly focusing on legal issues surrounding children. Michelle's professional journey led her to the Circuit Bench in 2009, where she has played critical roles, including serving as Senior Circuit Judge and Designated Family Judge for West London.

While presiding over seven courts, Michelle handled highly complex cases involving children, demonstrating her expertise and commitment to family law. In addition to her judicial duties, she has been serving as a Deputy High Court Judge since 2012, dealing with cases in the Royal Courts of Justice, particularly matters of international child abduction and relocation. Though she formally retired from the Bench in February 2025, she remains approved to sit as a Deputy Circuit Judge on the South Eastern Circuit, further highlighting her ongoing contributions to the legal community.

Beyond her courtroom responsibilities, Michelle has significantly impacted the legal profession, notably serving as a family tutor at the Judicial College from 2014 to 2023. Her role on the Review of the Presumption of Parental Involvement Advisory Group has also showcased her commitment to improving family law practices. Additionally, Michelle is a Bencher of the Inner Temple and a registered member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, qualified to arbitrate in children’s cases and offer Early Neutral Evaluation.

Charles Hale KC, 4PB’s Joint Head of Chambers, expressed his enthusiasm for Michelle's addition, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Michelle to 4PB. Her vast experience, both as a practitioner and a distinguished Judge, provides another strategic addition to our Non Court Dispute Resolution team.” He further noted that Michelle’s pragmatic and empathetic approach to family law is well-regarded by those who have had the privilege of appearing before her, whether they be lawyers or clients. The growing strength and depth of 4PB’s NCDR team will undoubtedly benefit from her expertise at a time when many individuals seek to resolve disputes outside the traditional court system.

In reflecting on her new role, Michelle said, “I’m excited to join 4PB and contribute to the exceptional work carried out by colleagues at such a highly respected set. I look forward to supporting the continued success of 4PB and building further on the impressive foundation already established.” Her welcoming announcement further solidifies 4PB's commitment to resolving disputes efficiently and effectively, ensuring that clients have access to the highest level of legal expertise and support.